City Manager Maltez and Chamber Director Hassell recognized at Latino Excellence Awards Ceremony

Shown are the honorees at the Latino Excellence Awards Ceremony at the State House on Oct. 25.

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez and Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Hassell were recognized as Latino leaders and trailblazers making significant contributions to the Chelsea community during the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus’ (MBLLC) 2024 Latino Excellence Awards Ceremony as the Massachusetts State House on Friday, Oct. 25.

Maltez, born in Managua, Nicaragua, was nominated by Massachusetts Senator Sal DiDomenico, while Executive Director Hassell, the first Latina to serve as Executive Director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, received her nomination from State Representative Judith Garcia.

“Fidel is a thoughtful and effective leader and I am proud to have nominated him for the Latino Excellence Award,” said DiDomenico. “He manages the city of Chelsea with great vision and humility and works collaboratively with state leaders to ensure all our residents get the resources they need and deserve. I look forward to continuing our work together and seeing Fidel lead the city to new heights.”

Shown (left to right) are State Senator Sal DiDomenico, Executive Director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Hassell, and State Representative Judith Garcia at the Latino Excellence Awards Ceremony at the State House on Oct. 25.

Garcia said Hassell’s passion for Chelsea and the local business community is clear.

“Since she took charge of the Chamber of Commerce, all small businesses can agree that she has been a great leader,” said Garcia. “She always prioritizes the well-being of business owners and works to improve the entire Chelsea community through collaboration. She puts in hard work without seeking recognition and constantly connects people for better opportunities and technical assistance in Chelsea.

“She truly deserves to be recognized, and it was an honor to have Maria Belen Power, Roseann Bongiovanni, Beth McDougal, and Mr. Joe Vinard attend the event as we celebrated these two outstanding leaders, recognized by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus,” Garcia continued. “Chelsea is certainly home to exemplary leaders, and it was a privilege to honor the achievements of both City Manager Fidel Maltez and my nominee, Jennifer Hassell.”

The Latino Excellence Awards, along with the Black Excellence on the Hill, recognize the achievements of Black and Latino community leaders who are advancing progress in their respective cities and towns. The mission of the The Massachusetts Black & Latino Legislative Caucus is to define, highlight and analyze those issues and concerns affecting people of color in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Caucus seeks to develop a sense of political awareness among its constituents