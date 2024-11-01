Early voting ends this Friday — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5

In-person early voting for the 2024 Presidential election is underway and will continue through this Friday, November 1. If you are unable to make it to your local city or town hall for early voting (the hours vary in each city and town), then you will have to cast your ballot on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 5.

The past few Presidential elections have been hectic, down-to-the-wire contests, and this year’s contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump promises to be the same.

In addition, this year we have a contested U.S. Senate race, with incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Warren facing a challenge from Republican newcomer John Deaton. With control of the Senate being crucial for the parties and for the incoming president, the choice we make for our U.S. Senator will be significant — and that alone is a reason to vote.

Voting is the only obligation that the status as a citizen of the United States imposes on any of us. The vast majority of people on this planet live in countries where they do not have the opportunity to cast a ballot for their elected officials. Every citizen should take advantage of the privilege we have as Americans — and get out to vote.