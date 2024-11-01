Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts sponsors free Bluebikes rides on Election Day

To help reduce transportation barriers as residents head to the polls, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”) is offering free Bluebikes Day Passes on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. The Bluebikes Day Passes provide unlimited complimentary two-hour classic bike rides and free ebike unlocks (a per-minute charge will apply for ebike usage after the unlock) for the duration of Election Day. Riders can access this offer by entering code BCBSMAVOTE in the checkout section of the Bluebikes App.

The initiative aims to provide voters with a convenient and accessible transit option from Bluebikes’ 500 stations across 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown, while supplies last. Voters can visit https://account.bluebikes.com/map to find the closest station to their polling location.

As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, Blue Cross is committed to increasing access to the polls. A study conducted by professors at Harvard University and Boston University found that lack of access to a car is a significant obstacle to voting and decreases turnout.

“During this election season, we are dedicated to eliminating transportation barriers so every citizen can exercise their right to vote,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. “Bluebikes offers a convenient and accessible transportation option for residents across Metro Boston, particularly for those in underserved and underrepresented communities who may face challenges getting to their polling places. We encourage everyone planning to vote on Election Day to take advantage of our complimentary Bluebikes rides.”

Blue Cross has served as Bluebikes’ title sponsor since May 2018 and remains committed to supporting and extending bike sharing in Greater Boston as a safe, sustainable and accessible public transportation option through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes and Lyft.

Those interested in a free Bluebikes Day Pass on Election Day can download the Bluebikes App or visit bluebikes.comfor more information.

White Cane Safety Day Assembly Teaches Students the Importance of Accessibility and Awareness

“Can blind people take a bath? How do blind people cook their food? Can they get married?” These were some of the thoughtful questions posed by curious fourth graders from Sokolowski Elementary during their White Cane Safety Awareness Day assembly on October 21st. The event provided students with an eye-opening experience, offering insights into the lives of individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Held in recognition of White Cane Safety Day, celebrated annually on October 15, the assembly was designed to raise awareness about the importance of the white cane as a symbol of independence for people with visual impairments. White Cane Safety Day, established in 1964, highlights the rights of people who are blind or visually impaired to move freely and independently using this vital tool. In Chelsea, several members of the community, including students, rely on the white cane as part of their daily lives.

The event featured two key speakers from the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind. Mr. Joey Buizon, Director of Programs and Services, explained the significance of the white cane and offered students practical advice on how to interact with individuals who use one. His talk emphasized the importance of respect and awareness, teaching students what to do—and avoid—when encountering a person using a white cane.

Ms. Karen Nagle, a counselor with the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, introduced her guide dog, Patty, to the students of Hooks Elementary on October 15. She demonstrated how Patty helps her navigate obstacles such as doorways, pathways, and stairs, emphasizing the vital role guide dogs play in maintaining the safety and independence of individuals with visual impairments. Ms. Nagle also stressed that when guide dogs are on a leash, they are working and should not be distracted or touched. She highlighted the importance of always asking the owner’s permission before petting their dog.

The assembly, organized by Naomi Zabot, an Orientation and Mobility Specialist, and Vanessa Rosalan, a Teacher of Students with Visual Impairments at Chelsea Public Schools, offered an invaluable opportunity for students from Hooks and Sokolowski Elementary Schools to develop greater empathy and understanding. Events like these help foster a more inclusive and respectful community by breaking down misconceptions about blindness and visual impairments.

As Mr. Buizon reassured the students, “Yes, people who are blind or visually impaired can live a life like their sighted peers too. I am happily married with kids, I can cook, and of course, I do take a bath.”