CEO of Embrace Boston Dr. Imari Paris Jeffries Named Keynote Speaker for City of Chelsea’s Veterans Day Ceremonies Nov. 11

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea Department of Veteran Affairs is pleased to announce that Army Veteran and CEO of Embrace Boston, Imari Paris Jeffries, Ph.D., will be the keynote speaker for the City’s Veterans Day Ceremonies on November 11, 2024. As CEO of Embrace Boston, Dr. Jeffries is leading a Boston-wide racial equity transformation through The Embrace monument, the Embrace Center, and ongoing community organizing efforts.

“Holidays are our living monuments,” said Dr. Imari Paris Jeffries. “As a veteran, I am especially humbled to be asked to connect with our wonderful community of veterans on a day that memorializes the commitment we have to our country.”

The Chelsea community is invited to attend the ceremonies, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clark Avenue School located at 8 Clark Avenue in Chelsea. This free event will celebrate the courage and sacrifice of those who have served our nation.

The ceremony will feature coffee, live music, a buffet lunch, and an array of activities and heartfelt tributes from local leaders including Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez; Chelsea City Council President Norieliz De Jesus; Chelsea’s Director of Veterans Services Francisco Toro; Massachusetts Representative Judith Garcia, Massachusetts Senator Sal DiDomenico; La Luz de Cristo Pastor Keila Velez; and Superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools Dr. Almudena Abeyta.

“We’re honored to have Dr. Imari Paris Jeffries as our keynote speaker for Chelsea’s Veterans Day Ceremonies,” said City Manager Maltez. “His unique perspective as an Army veteran and profound commitment to racial equity will inspire us as we come together to honor those who bravely served our nation. I invite every resident to join us in this heartfelt tribute as we celebrate the courage and sacrifices of our heroes.”

Dr. Jeffries has dedicated his career to racial equity and community engagement, leveraging his extensive experience in nonprofit management and social justice to foster change in Boston. His insights on honor and service will resonate with all attendees.

For more information, please visit www.chelseama.gov or contact Chelsea Veterans Services at (617) 466-4250 or Veterans Services Director Francisco Toro at [email protected].

About Imari K. Paris Jeffries, Ph.D.

Imari K. Paris Jeffries, Ph.D., is the President and CEO of Embrace Boston, where he is leading a citywide racial equity transformation through The Embrace monument, the Embrace Center, and ongoing community organizing efforts. Imari brings a wealth of experience from the nonprofit management, racial equity, community activism, education reform, and social justice sectors and has served in executive roles at Parenting Journey, Jumpstart, Boston Rising, and Friends of The Children. He currently serves as a Trustee of the UMass System, UMass Global,

Mass Humanities, Boston Ballet, the Huntington Theatre and former Governor Baker’s Black Advisory Commission. To learn more about Dr. Jeffries, visit www.embraceboston.org/our-team.