ZBA okays approvals for battery storage facility

By Adam Swift

The zoning board of appeals approved a special permit and variance for the Flatiron Energy Energizer Storage battery storage facility proposed for 284 Eastern Ave. at its regular meeting last week.

Flatiron Energy is an energy developer, owner, and operator that owns and operates the energy storage systems it develops. Flatiron is looking to finalize the purchase of the Eastern Avenue property in early December, according to Flatiron co-founder and partner Jonathan Poor.

The company has already agreed to a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement with the city, and Poor said Flatiron is working on the final details of a host community agreement for the project with the city.

Flatiron has offices in Boston, New York City, and Boulder, Colorado and is currently developing energy storage systems in the Greater Boston, Connecticut, and New York City areas.

The project was originally before the planning board in May to review the plans for the construction of the battery energy storage structure on Eastern Avenue.

The property itself is about 3.7 acres and includes Willoughby Street, which Poor said will be the main access point to the project.

The property is also adjacent to the Eversource Chelsea electrical substation. Poor said this means Flatiron will be able to use an underground connection to tie into the electrical grid.

The proposed building itself would be two stories and will have a number of compartment areas where the batteries will be stored. Outside the building will be energy inverters, transformers, and other infrastructure.

Since initially coming before the planning and zoning boards in the spring, Poor said a consultant for the city has completed a peer review of the project including the design, emergency response plan, and hazard mitigation analysis.

“We are satisfied with the review, and it did not find anything of real substance,” said John DePriest, the city’s land use and permitting director.

Poor said the project will be going before the conservation commission in November, and added that Flatiron is working with the city to complete a sewer inspection along the property.

“We will be continuing to progress our project design, landscaping, and other applicable plans throughout the fall and going from preliminary 30 percent design up to 90 percent design,” said Poor. “Another key milestone is that we have the option to purchase the property from the current landowner at 284 Eastern Ave., and that needs to be completed by December.” Representatives from several local trades unions also spoke in favor of the project before the ZBA gave its approval.