ZBA approves Broadway apartment project

By Adam Swift

A scaled-down apartment project at 318-330 Broadway was approved by the zoning board of appeals last week.

Initially, the developer proposed adding a fourth floor to the three-floor building at 318 Broadway and then adding four floors to the single floor building behind it at 330 Broadway, increasing the unit count for the two buildings from its current 18 to 48.

At last week’s meeting, project attorney Anthony Rossi said the revised plans cut the unit count down to 40 total units, with six being affordable, and does away with adding the additional floor to 318 Broadway.

There will be a new elevator that will connect and service both addresses.

“I spoke to (land use and permitting director) John (DePriest) recently and there were some concerns that maybe there were too many units, so we reduced the number of units to 40,” said Rossi.

Rossi said that everything being built will be on the existing footprint of the building.

Overall, the development will have 13 two-bedroom apartments and 27 one-bedroom units, with six of the 22 new units meeting the city’s inclusionary zoning guidelines.

“I appreciate bringing it down, I thought it was a little too much,” said ZBA Chair Janice Tatarka. “It’s a balance between making sure there is housing out there and recognizing the impacts on people who live here now.”

Local realtor Madeline Garcia spoke in favor of the project, noting it would create more affordable housing in the city while also not changing the historical look of the building at 318 Broadway. She added that the vast majority of people looking for apartments in Chelsea already live in the city.

“They are not coming from other communities, they are our family, friends, and community members who are in need of housing,” said Garcia.