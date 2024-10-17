School committee ratifies contract with administrators’ union

By Adam Swift

The school committee approved a new, one-year contract with the district’s administrators’ union at its meeting last week.

The agreement with the Chelsea Administrators’ Association (CAA) runs through June 30 of next year.

“The CAA is our second union to successfully settle a contract in a short period of time,” said district HR director Christine Lee. “The first would be our AFSCME unit, which comprises our custodial, food service workers, and security guards. We are grateful for their continued collaboration and commitment to our staff, students, and family.

“Their partnership has been invaluable in ensuring the success of our district.”

The one-year contract includes a three percent salary adjustment for the 2024-25 school year, Lee said.

Lee said the district is hopeful that after the ratification of the contract, the salary adjustment will be reflected within the next several pay periods.

“Another part of the agreement is the deputy principal position at Chelsea High School,” said Lee. “Because Chelsea High School is a large high school with over 1,600 students, there was a need to have this new position, which is also 220 days instead of 215 days.” The district is continuing negotiations with the Chelsea Teachers’ Union, which has been without a contract since June 30.