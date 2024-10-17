Neighborhood Developers Name DiDomenico 2024 Honoree

Special to the Independent

Recently, Senator Sal DiDomenico was named one of The Neighborhood Developers’ 2024 honorees and received his award at their Raise the Roof celebration in Chelsea. DiDomenico was joined by Fatou Drammeh, a Community School Director, as the two 2024 honorees who were recognized for supporting those in need and for their work to increase affordable housing in our area. Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll introduced Senator DiDomenico at the event and presented him with his award.

Shown (left to right) are Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Senator

Sal DiDomenico, TND Staff Member Rafael Mares,

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez.

“It was humbling to be one of The Neighborhood Developers’ 2024 honorees at their Raise the Roof event,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “It was a fantastic night celebrating this great organization with friends from my district and I look forward to continue supporting The Neighborhood Developers in their efforts to empower residents throughout our community to achieve housing and economic security. I want to thank the organization for this award and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll for her kind words.”