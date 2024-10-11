State Grant will Help Fund Polonia Park Project

By Adam Swift

The city has secured a state grant that could help pay for up to $500,000 towards the expected $900,000 Polonia Park renovation project on Tremont Street. At Monday night’s city council meeting, City Manager Fidel Maltez requested an appropriation to fund the project. The state PARC grant is reimbursable, and would be paid to the city once the project is completed.

“For this grant, the proposed scope of work for Polonia Park comprises the installation of playground equipment, a fenced-in dog park, shaded picnic area, splash pad, lighting, rubber surfacing, and green space,” said Maltez. “Once completed, this modern facility, designed contemporaneously with a broader urban heat mitigation project and informed by resident input, will serve our city’s youth, offer a new dog off-leash area, mitigate heat and poor air quality, and increase the quality of life for residents in the lower Broadway neighborhood, a goal highlighted in the city’s 2017-2024 Open Space and Recreation Plan.” The city will complete the design of the improvements by June of next year, according to Maltez.

The design process will include coordination with park users, neighborhood residents, and other stakeholders. Maltez said the city expects to hold a public forum on the final design and construction schedule in 2025, with the reconstruction of the park taking place in Fiscal Year 2026. The targeted completion date for the project is June 1 of 2026. “Based upon the city’s estimates, the total cost of the Polonia Park Renovation will be $900,000,” said Maltez.

“To date, the City Council has appropriated $400,000 through the FY 2024 Capital Improvement Program, leaving a balance of $500,000. The City expects to be fully reimbursed for $500,000 by the Commonwealth PARC Grant Program.” To fully fund the renovation project, Maltez requested the appropriation of $500,000 to fund the full project cost. He added that the money would be appropriated from the city’s stabilization funds. “In the event the park ultimately costs more than the estimate, which is not uncommon, I may return to the Council for a further appropriation,” said Maltez.

“Conversely, if there are any remaining funds from the project, I am requesting authority to utilize them on any other PARC funded projects.” The council moved the request to its ways and means subcommittee.