Firefighter Honored for Saving Residents during Congress Avenue Fire

By Adam Swift

Chelsea Firefighter Euclides Barahona was honored at Monday night’s city council meeting for helping rescue three people from an apartment fire on Congress Avenue on Sept. 15. The council presented Barahona with a commendation for his actions on that day. While fire companies were battling heavy fire on the second floor of the building at 132 Congress Ave., occupants on the third floor were seen hanging out of the windows to escape the heat and smoke. Barahona immediately deployed Tower 1’s aerial to the three trapped occupants and helped them onto the platform and down to the ground. “I’d like to sincerely thank the city council and the city manager for recognizing Firefighter Barahona for his extraordinary actions during the most recent fire on Congress Avenue,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri. “His actions saved three residents that day, and this recognition is a powerful reminder of the dedication and bravery of our firefighters, which they demonstrate every time they respond to a call.” Quatieri spoke of the danger and challenges Barahona faced as he rescued the three residents who were attempting to escape from the heavy smoke on the third floor. Barahona had to position Tower 1’s platform through primary and secondary power lines, the chief said. “This is extremely dangerous, getting too close to a primary wire or primary power line could result in electrocution,” said Quatieri. “Despite this extra hazard, Firefighter Barahona, without hesitation and with determination, managed to reach the victims and then bring them safely down from the third floor. This acknowledgement tonight not only honors Firefighter Barahona’s individual achievement, but also serves as a tribute to the collective efforts of all of our firefighters who are committed to protecting the residents of the city each and every day. “The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers our firefighters face on a daily basis.” Council President Norieliz De Jesus thanked Barahona for his sacrifices, as well as the sacrifices of his family. “There are tremendous sacrifices that go with having heroes such as yourself, and we want to acknowledge that,” she said. District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate said that she has known Barahona’s family for many years. “I was so happy to see that you were being recognized,” she said. “When I talked to Firefighter Barahona’s mother today, I heard a lovely story about his daughter wanting to come to Chelsea and drive by the building where Papa saved the people. I think we should all drive by and see where you saved the people.”