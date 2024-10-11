Chelsea Hires Master Plan Consultant

By Adam Swift

The city has selected a vendor to undertake the city’s Pa’Lante Comprehensive Master Plan.

Chelsea has not undertaken a comprehensive master planning process in nearly 50 years.

“I want to thank the city council for supporting this endeavor, including fully funding our request of $450,000,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Following city council approval, our team finalized the request for proposal and proceeded with the advertisement process as required by MGL (Massachusetts General Laws). We were extremely pleased with the submissions received.”

To help evaluate the submissions, the city worked with the UMass Boston Edward J. Collins Center for Public Management. The Collins Center assembled a group for the evaluation process including the Watertown city manager, the former Commissioner of DCAMM, along with the former state Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega, Deputy City Manager Devon Fields, and city permitting and land use director John DePriest.

“The team unanimously selected Utile Design as the firm to lead this important work for the city,” stated Maltez. “Utile has a tremendous history in the planning field and is a proven partner. Utile has completed many planning assignments for other communities.”

Most recently, Maltez stated that Utile completed comprehensive master plans in Cambridge, Lynn, Lowell, and Worcester.

“Our team has met with Utile several times to finalize our contract and to begin outlining the work,” stated the city manager. “It is critical that the city council play a pivotal role in this process. I will share our project schedule with the city council as soon as it is finalized.”

Maltez first announced the plans for Chelsea Pa’Lante, or Chelsea Onward, in the spring, stating that it was more than just a plan, but a commitment to forward motion, upward mobility, and progress.

“It embodies the spirit of our community, the resilience of our people, and the determination to create a future that leaves no one behind,” Maltez said.

At the heart of the master planning process is a dedication to incorporating the voices of the city’s residents in all the decisions that are made.

“Our plan will be centered on the community, ensuring that every voice is heard, every perspective considered, and every idea valued,” said Maltez. “From housing shortages to traffic congestion, from lack of parking, to providing economic opportunity for all residents. We will tackle these challenges with creativity, with innovation, and with a deep commitment to equity and inclusivity.”