Police Department gets $55,000 Safety Grant

Special to the Record

The Healey-Driscoll Administration recently awarded more than $12.4 million in federal traffic safety funding to promote safer roads in communities across Massachusetts, including $55,000 for Chelsea through the Municipal Road Safety Program.

The funds are managed and administered in Massachusetts by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR).

“Everyone deserves to be safe on Massachusetts streets, whether traveling by car, foot, public transportation or bike,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As individual communities work to address their unique traffic safety concerns, these programs provide resources and supports that will ensure they have the tools they need to protect road users.”

In Chelsea, City Manager Fidel Maltez said the funds will be used for various initiatives, such as overtime to participate in six traffic safety enforcement campaigns (consisting of Winter and Summer Impaired Driving, Distracted Driving, Click It or Ticket, and Summer Speeding from July-Sept 15th) as well as pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement overtime; both initiatives will be targeting busy streets like Broadway and Eastern Avenue.

Grants funds will also be utilized to fund 2 pole-mounted speed radar signs with cloud based equipment management capabilities so we can operate them remotely. This will be a great resource for traffic studies.

“Lastly, we always request funds to purchase bicycle helmets for children ages 6-11,” Maltez said. “The Community Services Division has previously participated in the MGH Chelsea Summer Safety Bike Fair and the Chelsea Recreation Bike Rodeo, incorporating the helmets into the educational component requirement per the grant. This year we were also approved for bicycle safety educational books. We plan on having a bicycle safety station at National Night Out next year.”

Funds awarded to municipal police departments through the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program allows the departments to afford initiatives that include conducting traffic safety enforcement, bicyclist and pedestrian safety enforcement, non-enforcement activities such as trainings or community events, and purchasing traffic safety equipment or safety items to distribute in the community such as bike helmets. This year, OGR awarded $5,637,336.83 to 191 departments – a record number of recipients for the program.