City Hosts Art Exhibit

An opening reception and unveiling of Guatemalan artist Sury Chavez’s “La Piel” (Skin) exhibition was held at the Chelsea City Hall Gallery on Wednesday, Sept. 25. “It was a great success with awesome attendance, from local artists to residents who saw the promotion on social media,” said Lourdes Alvarez, the city’s Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy Manager.

“We had some special guests with us, including City Manager Fidel Maltez; Susana Esquivel, Vice Consul of Guatemala; Lisa Santagate from Chelsea City Council; and Annis Sengupta, Director of Arts and Culture at MAPC. Sury Chavez received lots of compliments and really connected with everyone.” Born in Los Angeles in 1991 and raised in Guatemala from the age of five, Sury Chavez has been profoundly influenced by her rich cultural heritage. Her early passion for painting and design has evolved into a distinctive voice in the art world.

In Chelsea, Chavez has made a significant impact with her murals at Rodeo, Ciao Pizza, and Bella Isla Express, as well as contributions to the Division Street murals and the city’s Welcome signs. “La Piel” explores complex emotions such as Loneliness, Shame, and Acceptance, while examining societal expectations. Last year, “La Piel” was showcased in the ‘Las Chicas Artistas’ Exhibition at the Somerville Arts Council’s BIPOC Pop-Up Exhibition Space. More information about the exhibition and gallery hours is available online at chelseama.gov.