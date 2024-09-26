News Starting with the Parade… Then a Day of Fun at the Park. by Record Staff • September 26, 2024 • 0 Comments Photos by Marianne SalzaChelsea Firefighters Pipes and Drums Local 937 participate in the parade. Friends cheering for local firefighters outside Las Vegas Restaurant and Bar. Juan, Jaylin, John, and JatzibeTzina brave the weatherto watch the parade. Carmen Romero (front) and the dancers from Grupo Torogoz, who performed at Chelsea Day in coordination with the city’s 400th Anniversary Celebration.