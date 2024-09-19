Reception Scheduled for La Piel Art Exhibit at City Hall

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Cultural Council is presenting “La Piel” (Skin), a provocative exhibition by Guatemalan artist Sury Chavez at the Chelsea City Hall Gallery. Chavez, Director of Galeria De Chuwi and founder of ‘La Cueva,’ an art space dedicated to empowering women, creates transformative environments for women to explore their inner worlds and heal through art. Born in Los Angeles in 1991 and raised in Guatemala from the age of five, Sury Chavez has been profoundly influenced by her rich cultural heritage. Her early passion for painting and design has evolved into a distinctive voice in the art world.

In Chelsea, Chavez has made a significant impact with her murals at Rodeo, Ciao Pizza, and Bella Isla Express, as well as contributions to the Division Street murals and the city’s Welcome signs. An opening reception for the exhibit will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Chelsea City Hall Gallery at 500 Broadway. “La Piel” explores complex emotions such as Loneliness, Shame, and Acceptance, while examining societal expectations.

In a world that constantly tries to define and limit the female experience, this series of six paintings emerges as a vibrant and raw testament to the emotions many women endure. Each painting is a window into the internal and external battles they face, a mirror reflecting not only their challenges but also their unwavering capacity to rise and redefine their own paths. Last year, “La Piel” was showcased in the ‘Las Chicas Artistas’ Exhibition at the Somerville Arts Council’s BIPOC Pop-Up Exhibition Space.