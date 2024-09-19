Proposed Broadway Development Would add 30 Apartments

A developer is looking to expand a mixed-use development at 218-230 Broadway by adding additional floors to two buildings and adding an additional 30 residential units to the existing 18. The project would include eight affordable units, as well as three ADA compliant units, according to project attorney Anthony Rossi. The project came before the Zoning Board of Appeals last week for an initial public hearing on a special permit and variances.

The project will be before the planning board for a recommendation later this month before coming back to the ZBA for a potential vote in October. Several ZBA members raised concerns about parking and the scope of the project. No parking spaces are proposed for the project, which means residents will not be able to get on-street parking permits. “Currently, there are two structures on this property on Broadway,” said Rossi. “There is the existing brick three-story structure with retail on the ground level.” That building currently has four retail spaces and 18 residential units, 15 of which are one bedrooms and three two bedrooms. Rossi said what is being proposed is adding an additional story to the three-story building, and raising the one-story building behind it to five stories.

The two buildings would be connected and have an elevator servicing the 48 units. The newly reconfigured buildings would include 15 two bedroom units and 33 one bedroom units. The one bedroom units will range from 525 to 650 square feet, and the two bedroom units will range from 720 to 800 square feet, Rossi said. “Almost the entire project is built on the footprint of the building, except for a little bit on the rear building,” said Rossi. The project includes eight affordable units. Rossi noted that none of the current 18 units are affordable. He added that the current residents will be able to remain on site while the construction is ongoing. ZBA Chair Janice Tatarka said that the major issue is that under the zoning ordinance, the project would require 88 parking spaces while none are being proposed. “For me, when we run into issues, we are always a little bit flexible, but it seems like this is beyond flexible to me,” she said. “I think you are going to have to justify that to me.”

Rossi noted that because the residents will not be eligible for the city’s on-street parking permits, the project will not be taking up any street parking spaces. He added that the developers are taking the risk by offering the units without on-street parking. “We do need housing, but I feel like it is a lot in an already busy and tight area,” said ZBA member Joan Cromwell. In other business, the board approved a special permit for the owner of 11 John St. to create two parking spaces on his property next to a shared driveway.

The board did add several conditions to help ensure the spaces did not encroach upon the shared drive or the neighboring property. The board approved a special permit and variances for the demolition of a garage at 57 Palmer St. to allow for the construction of a two-family dwelling. A special permit for the approval of a beauty salon and permanent makeup shop at 32 Central Ave. was also approved by the ZBA.