West Nile Virus Risk Level Elevated in Chelsea

Special to the Record

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) updated its reporting on West Nile virus (WNV). Chelsea’s risk for WNV is being moved from moderate to high risk, based upon ongoing detection of positive mosquitoes collected from Chelsea, and human cases in surrounding towns.

The Chelsea Department of Public Health is reminding residents to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to mosquito-borne diseases as peak mosquito season continues.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is closely monitoring the levels of West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) throughout the Commonwealth. Currently, Chelsea is at high risk for West Nile Virus (WNV) and at remote risk for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in urban as well as more rural areas. While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection.

By taking a few, common sense precautions, people can help to protect themselves and their loved ones:

Avoid Mosquito Bites

Apply Insect Repellent when you go outdoors. Use a repellent with DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide), permethrin, picaridin (KBR 3023), IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus [p-methane 3, 8-diol (PMD)] according to the instructions on the product label. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months of age and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children. Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three years of age. Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and should not be applied to skin.

Clothing Can Help reduce mosquito bites. Although it may be difficult to do when it’s hot, wearing long-sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors will help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Be Aware of Peak Mosquito Hours – The hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. When risk is increased, consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning. If you are outdoors at any time and notice mosquitoes around you, take steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up and/or wearing repellant.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Drain Standing Water – Many mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. It only takes a 2-liter bottle cap full to produce mosquitoes. Limit the number of places around your home for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water ( such as toys, unkempt pools, small puddles on top of tarps). Check rain gutters and drains. Empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change water in birdbaths frequently.

Install or Repair Screens – Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having tightly-fitting screens on all your windows and doors.

Protect Your Animals

Animal owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by eliminating standing water from containers such as buckets, tires, and wading pools – especially after heavy rains. Water troughs provide excellent mosquito breeding habitats and should be flushed out at least once a week during the summer months to reduce mosquitoes near paddock areas. Horse owners should keep horses in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes. Owners should also speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents approved for use in animals and vaccinations to prevent West Nile virus (WNV) and EEE. If an animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, owners are required to report to the Department of Agricultural Resources, Division of Animal Health by calling 617-626-1795, and to the Department of Public Health by calling 617-983-6800.

More information, including all WNV and EEE positive results, can be found on the Arbovirus Surveillance Information web page at Mosquito-borne Diseases | Mass.gov, which is updated daily, or by calling the DPH Division of Epidemiology at 617-983-6800.