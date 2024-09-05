Planning Board Continues Energizer Storage Hearing

By Adam Swift

The planning board made quick work of a light agenda at its August meeting last week.

The biggest case on the agenda, the Energizer Storage battery storage facility proposed for 284 Eastern Ave., was continued to the board’s Sept. 24 meeting for a recommendation on a special permit and variances. The project is also scheduled to come before the zoning board of appeals at its Oct. 8 meeting.

In other business, the planning board recommended approval of a proposed curb cut to help with parking at 25 Beacon Place.

The board also recommended approval of a revised plan to create parking spaces at a residence at 11 John St. The applicant had previously requested the creation of five spaces, but the revised plan calls for only two.

Attorney David Mindlin, representing the property owner, said the parking spaces would take two cars off the street, and would also be less intrusive to neighbors than the original plan. The proposal will be before the ZBA later this month.

The board recommended approval of a special permit for a beauty salon and permanent makeup shop proposed for 32 Central Ave. The board did stipulate that it wants to see lighting and signage plans for the business.

The business would occupy 1,900 square feet of the second floor of the building.

Applicant Karen Georgina Tejada Avelar said there would be three work areas with sinks and a reception area as part of the business.

That project will also be back before the ZBA on Sept. 10.