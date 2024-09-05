Cultural Council Accepting Grant Applications

Staff Report

The Chelsea Cultural Council is spreading the word to the city’s artistic community about LCC grant applications.

The grant cycle opened on Sept. 1, and local artists with ideas in mind are encouraged to apply for projects small and large.

The funding requests range from $250 to $5,000, or even higher, depending on the size of the proposed project.

The applications are open to Massachusetts- based individuals, artists, non-profit community groups, cultural institutions, public agencies, and schools with a particular activity related to the arts, humanities, or sciences and has public benefit. Applicants do not have to reside in Chelsea, but the activity must take place in Chelsea or be directly intended for Chelsea residents.

The application deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 11:59 p.m. Those who are interested can go to massculturalcouncil.smartsimple.com to apply.

There will be information sessions on the grant process on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. More details are at www.chelseama.gov/ccc.

Anyone with questions should contact Lourdes Alvarez at [email protected] or (617) 466-4103 for help in English or Spanish. For more info, visit www.chelseama.gov/ccc or drop a line at [email protected].