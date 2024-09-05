Chelsea Day to Mark City’s 400th Anniversary this Year

Staff Report

The City of Chelsea recently announced that its Chelsea Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21 this year will mark the culmination of a year-long commemoration of the City’s 400th Anniversary. The day’s festivities will begin with a vibrant parade through Downtown Broadway and conclude with a spectacular fireworks show at Mary O’Malley Park.

Founded in 1624, Chelsea became a town in 1739 and was incorporated as a city in 1857. The anniversary year kicked off with the inauguration of new city councilors, school committee members, and a new City Manager. Since then, the community has enjoyed a variety of events, including participation in Revere’s Winter Wonderland, Cary Square Day, the recent General Lafayette Speech reenactment, and the highly successful 400th Gala, a fundraising event supported by the Chelsea Chambers of Commerce, local businesses, residents, and city staff.

This year Chelsea Day will feature:

Grand Parade: Starting at 11 a.m. on Broadway, the parade will include over 40 groups, featuring public safety units, youth organizations, marching bands, non-profits, businesses, community stakeholders, city councilors, and schools. The parade will be led by special guest Grand Marshal, Former Heavyweight Champion John Ruiz. Check the parade’s route at https://www.chelsea400.org/chelsea-day-2024

Chelsea Day Celebration: Following the parade, from 3pm to 7pm, there will be at a day filled with fun activities and community engagement at Mary O’Malley Park.

Fireworks: The festivities will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show at 7pm.

The city invites all residents and visitors to join us in celebrating Chelsea’s remarkable milestone. For more information, visit www.chelsea400.org.