Primary Results

Incumbents top ballot in Democratic primary, Deaton tops race for Senator on Republican side

By Adam Swift

With few contested races on the ballot, there was a light voter turnout in Chelsea on Tuesday for the state primary.

There were a number of unopposed incumbents and candidates on the Democratic ballot, with Senator Elizabeth Warren, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, state Senator Sal DiDomenico, and state Representative Judith Garcia moving onto the general election in November.

Only Warren will face a challenger in November.

John Deaton won the Republican state primary, garnering about 65 percent of the vote.

In Chelsea, Deaton topped the ballot, but it was slightly closer than the statewide race. Deaton finished with 156 votes to 136 for Robert Antonellis and 33 for Ian Cain.

There were several contested races further down the ballot in the Democratic primary.

Allison Cartwright finished ahead of Erin Murphy in Chelsea for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court in Suffolk County, 718 to 501.

In the race for the Clerk of Superior Court, Civil Business, John E. Powers topped Faustina Gabriel in Chelsea, 710 to 489.

Also running unopposed on the Democratic ballot were Governor’s Councilor Terrence Kennedy and Clerk of Superior Court, Criminal Business Maura Hennigan.