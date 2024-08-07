Volunteers for Local Boards and Commissions Sought

By Record Staff

The city is looking for residents to serve on several local boards and commissions.

There are openings on the following boards and commissions:

Affordable Housing Trust Fund (1 vacancy)

Board of Library Trustees (1 vacancy)

Community Recreation Advisory Committee (2 vacancies)

Conservation Commission (1 vacancy)

Cultural Council (2 vacancies)

Historical Commission (2 vacancies)

Planning Board (1 vacancy)

Tree Board (1 vacancy)

Youth Commission (1 vacancy)

Community Preservation Committee (4 vacancies)

Human Rights Commission (3 vacancies)

Chelsea Disability Commission (2 vacancies)

All of the boards have three-year terms, except for the Youth Commission, which is a one year term, and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which is a two year term.

Those interested in applying should send both a letter of interest and a resume either by mail to the City Manager, Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, Massachusetts 02150 or by email to [email protected].

“In local government, participation in boards is a really amazing way to give back,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “There are boards that have significant say and significant sway in how our government is run. What better way to get involved than having a say in how things are run. “We need residents involved and we need resident voices to be involved in all of our spaces and all of our conversations.”