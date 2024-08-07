Sen. DiDomenico Remains ‘Hopeful’ about Everett Soccer Stadium Project

Sen. Sal DiDomenico remains “hopeful” that his bill to clear the way for a new 25,000-seat soccer stadium being built in Everett could still be approved before the end of the year.

DiDomenico’s measure, part of the Senate’s economic bill, would have changed the “designated port area” status of a 43-acre site situated along the Mystic River in Everett and thus allowed the Kraft Group to build a new stadium for its New England Revolution professional soccer team that currently plays it home games at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

But last Thursday the economic development bill that consisted of DiDomenico’s measure was not resolved by a joint House of Representatives/State Senate conference committee of six members, denying the bill being sent to Gov. Maura Healey’s desk for approval.

“We had some good discussions regarding the soccer stadium piece of the economic development bill, and I’m hopeful that we can find a resolution when the final bill is brought before us,” said DiDomenico.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria expressed his disappointment that the proposal has been stalled on Beacon Hill and there will now be a delay in cleaning up the site of the former power plant.

“This legislation isn’t about one project. It’s about the future of our city. I am angry that the focus hasn’t been on the fact that Everett is an Environmental Justice community losing millions of dollars in tax revenue and instead is being forced to continue to tolerate a dirty industrial site when we could be starting the formal process to use private funds to clean up the site and start collecting important tax revenue,” said Mayor DeMaria. “It’s incredibility unfair and inequitable that the dramatic needs of Everett are being overlooked. I will continue to fight for the needs of Everett until we get the same redevelopment opportunities that all our surrounding communities have enjoyed, and I will not stop until our residents get the same benefits they deserve.”

Council President Robert Van Campen, a supporter of the new soccer stadium, said, “It is unfortunate that this type of transformative economic development project has now been stalled.”