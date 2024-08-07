Garcia Finishes Out First Term Voting in Favor of Historic Legislation

State Representative Judith Garcia (D-Chelsea) concluded her inaugural session in the Massachusetts Legislature by casting decisive votes on several significant pieces of legislation. In the final day of the session, she supported bills that strengthen veterans’ rights, expand affordable housing, protect firefighters from harmful toxins, and refine parentage laws.

“I am incredibly proud to have voted in favor of these crucial pieces of legislation. Strengthening veterans’ rights, expanding affordable housing, protecting our courageous firefighters from harmful PFAS chemicals, and refining parentage laws to reflect the diversity of modern families are all vital steps toward a more just and equitable society,” Representative Garcia said. “These measures not only support those who have served and sacrificed but also ensure a safer and more inclusive future for all Massachusetts residents.”

One of the key pieces of legislation, the HERO Act, introduces over a dozen changes to update and improve access to benefits for veterans. It includes provisions to expand access to behavioral health treatment, offers new local-option property tax exemptions for service members, and aligns the state’s definition of a veteran with that of the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department, allowing a broader range of former service members and their families to qualify for benefits.

Another critical bill, the Affordable Homes Act, represents a $5.16 billion investment into housing in the Commonwealth. Key provisions include no-fault eviction sealing, $2 billion for public housing, and $800 million for affordable units. Beyond funding, this Act includes crucial policies such as creating an Office of Fair Housing, establishing a statewide housing plan, and enabling Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) by right in single-family zones.

The firefighter gear PFAS bill is a crucial piece of legislation aimed at reducing the presence of toxic chemicals known as PFAS in the protective equipment used by our firefighters. Studies have shown a troubling link between these harmful substances and the alarmingly high rate of cancer diagnoses and cancer-related deaths among firefighters. By addressing the dangers posed by PFAS, this bill seeks to safeguard the health and well-being of the Commonwealth’s first responders. It represents a proactive step toward ensuring that those who risk their lives to protect us are not inadvertently exposed to life-threatening hazards. This legislation underscores the legislature’s commitment to the safety and protection of the Commonwealth’s brave firefighters, who deserve the highest standards of care and support.

Additionally, Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in easing the path for assisted reproduction, including surrogacy and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). However, current laws did not adequately outline rights, requirements, procedures and safeguards for parents, donors, surrogates, and others involved in the process. This bill establishes clear paths to parentage for individuals or couples utilizing assisted reproduction and surrogacy in order to provide legal recognition and status prior to the child’s birth. The Parentage Act passed by both chambers last week updates the Commonwealth’s parentage laws to reflect modern-day families, including those with children born to LGBTQ+ families, through these methods.

“My first year in the Legislature has been marked by numerous challenges, but my office has tackled them with a positive and steadfast attitude,” remarked Representative Garcia. “The passage of the Affordable Homes Act is a significant victory, but it is just one step toward achieving our broader goal of ensuring that every Massachusetts resident has access to rent and purchase safe and affordable homes. We celebrate this milestone, yet we remain committed to continuing the fight for housing justice and supporting our working-class families, veterans, and seniors.” Representative Garcia is on the ballot for the September 3 primary and the November 5 general election.