City Continues Work to Create, Improve Parks

Chelsea is one of the most densely populated communities in the state, but that doesn’t mean that the city is lacking for parks and open space.

As city officials continue to solicit input on the Chelsea website for its new Open Space and Recreation Plan, work has continued to improve existing park and open space, as well as to create new areas for residents.

Among the park projects that have been recently completed or are underway are the opening of the Forsyth Pocket Park in May, providing a new shaded patio for seating and new green space that will help reduce heat in the neighborhood, according to City Manager Fidel Maltez.

Highland Park opened in July, providing a great city resource for soccer and other uses, according to the city manager.

In addition, Maltez said a redesigned Bosson Park will open in September, providing a more connected community space and new play equipment, and a brand new waterfront park at 88 Clinton Street on Mill Creek is slated to open this fall.

“Chelsea is an environmental justice community and a community where we have a lot of heat island effects because of a lack of green space,” said Maltez. “We are trying to create safe havens for residents to enjoy nature, to reduce heat and reduce heat in the neighborhoods and we are also trying to elevate the quality of our spaces.”

Maltez pointed to Highland Park as an area that was tired and dated and primed for major improvements.

“Thanks to ARPA (Covid relief) funds, we invested $2.5 million in it and it is a state-of-the-art facility,” said Maltez. “It looks and feels like you are playing at Gillette Stadium.”

When it comes to parks and recreation in Chelsea, Maltez said it is imperative to maximize the impact of all the space the city has.

“We are trying to create every possible inch that we can get and make it into new spaces,” said Maltez. “But it is also about creating new features on the places we already have, really upgrading all the parks we already have.”

At Bosson Park, which is heavily used, Maltez said there will be major upgrades, including a splash pad as well as a new half-court basketball court.

“Combined with that, what we are trying to do is also increase our programming,” said Maltez. “We are trying to have inclusive programming, have safe programming where we can really push everything that we are doing for our residents.”