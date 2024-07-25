Maltez addresses Sumner Tunnelclosure impact

Although the Sumner Tunnel is only scheduled for a one-month shutdown in July for repairs this year, as opposed to two months last summer, the closure has still caused frustration for local commuters. City Manager Fidel Maltez said he understands that frustration and that the city is doing the best it can on its end to address some of the challenges. “I understand how frustrating it can be to experience delays and disruptions to our daily routine,” said Maltez.

“Chelsea is always the epicenter of rush hour traffic, compounded dramatically by the closure of the Sumner Tunnel, work on the Tobin Bridge and several ongoing projects in our neighboring communities. We are doing our best with the resources available to keep traffic flowing.”

Maltez said there are also several other factors, impacting congestion and traffic in the city, including the several gate closings for the morning and evening commuter rail passing through the city and the many drawbridge openings throughout the day to allow vessel movement on the Chelsea River. “The City is working closely with all departments to manage and mitigate the impact of these projects on our community,” said Maltez.

The city manager said some of the steps the city is taking to address the situation include: Increased Traffic Monitoring: We have increased patrols as best we can in the affected areas to monitor traffic flow and address any issues that arise. Our officers also direct traffic during peak hours to ensure smoother movement.

Enhanced Communication: We are coordinating with construction companies to get timely updates on project timelines and any potential changes affecting traffic patterns. This information is being shared with the public through our website, social media channels, and local news outlets. Alternative Routes and Signage: We are working to provide better signage for alternative routes to help drivers avoid the most congested areas. We encourage residents to use these routes whenever possible to reduce overall traffic volume in the construction zones. Unfortunately, many commuters only rely on apps like ‘`waze or google maps” to guide them during their commute, minimizing the effectiveness of any signage we deploy. Public Feedback: We value the input of our residents and are actively seeking feedback on how we can improve our traffic management efforts. We listened to your concern about the closing of Chestnut Street between Fourth and Third Streets.

Your input was looked into, and we agree that the closing of Chestnut Street was not helpful. We have since removed it from our traffic plans, so we thank you for your suggestion.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding; these projects are necessary improvements to our region’s infrastructure,” said Maltez. “If you have any further questions or need additional assistance, please do not hesitate to contact our office directly.” Maltez also noted that the weekday closures are well past the half-way mark, with the Sumner Tunnel scheduled to reopen on weekdays on Monday, August 5. There will continue to be weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel through the fall. “This morning, I rode the 111 bus with the secretary of transportation,” said Maltez on Tuesday.

“During the bus ride, the secretary of transportation emphasized that the Sumner Tunnel will open on August 5. I am certain that once the tunnel reopens, a lot of the regional impacts will decrease. “They are not going to go away, because we are Chelsea and a gateway to Boston, but they will decrease substantially.” Maltez is also encouraging commuters, when possible, to take advantage of public transportation.

“The MassDOT and the city are really encouraging citizens to ditch the drive,” said Maltez. “Get out of your car, reduce congestion, and use public transportation, not only now, but in the future.”