Public library reopens

The Chelsea Public Library is fully open to the public again, after dealing with air conditioning issues for the better part of a week. The compressors went down two weeks ago, forcing city and library staff to scramble to try to cool the building. However, City Manager Fidel Maltez said the new compressors were delivered late last week and installed by the general contractors. “I want to give a huge shout out to our staff,” said Maltez.

“The library is so important for our community; folks use it to print, folks use it to access computers, they use it as a cooling center, and a place to meet and converse and see neighbors. So it is not just a place to check out books, it is bigger than that.

“It is such a testament to our dedicated staff, they are serving our residents well, and we are so thankful to our residents, our patrons, and our staff for bearing with us at this time of closure.”