International Sand Sculpting Festival Returns July 19-21 to Revere Beach

Staff Report

The 20th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival comes to the shores of Revere Beach from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21. This free event, hosted by the Revere Beach Partnership, will feature sand sculpture art from internationally acclaimed artists, as well as live music, food trucks and vendors, a beer garden, and local vendors. The highly anticipated fireworks extravaganza will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m. “We are proud to welcome visitors from around the world and Revere residents alike to beautiful Revere Beach in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the International Sand Sculpting Festival,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe.

“The Festival is one of the best times of the year to experience some of the best Revere has to offer – beautiful shoreline access, great food and a welcoming, family friendly environment. The work of these incredibly talented artists never ceases to amaze me, and this year’s artists are no exception.”

The International Sand Sculpting Festival is open to the public from 10:00am-10:00pm on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, and from 10:00am-8:00pm on Sunday, July 21. The Department of Conservation and Recreation will be implementing various road closures in Revere from Thursday through Sunday to accommodate the festival. Each day from approximately 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Revere Beach Boulevard will reopen to vehicle traffic from Eliot Circle to Shirley Avenue (westbound). Additionally, parking bans will be in effect on Revere Beach Boulevard and Ocean Avenue; any vehicles that do not have a festival permit pass will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Detour signage will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on site. Road closures and parking restrictions include:

Closures:

Thursday July 18, 2024, from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Revere Beach Boulevard between Shirley Avenue and Chester Avenue

Friday July 19, 2024 – Sunday July 21, 2024, from 5:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Revere Beach Boulevard between Elliot Circle to Chester Avenue

West Street will remain open to restaurant and resident parking

Shirley Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach

Boulevard Beach Street between Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard

Parking Bans:

Revere Beach Boulevard between West Street to Chester Avenue.

Ocean Ave between Beach Street to Chester Avenue.

The City of Revere is offering a free parking option to Revere residents at the Beachmont School lot (15 Everard Street) for the duration of the festival.

Parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, from one hour before festival open each day, to one hour after festival close. A valid Revere resident sticker is required to park: Any illegally or improperly parked vehicles are subject to ticketing and/or towing at the owner’s expense.