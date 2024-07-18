García Endorses Allison Cartwright for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court in Suffolk County

State Representative Judith García announced her endorsement of Allison Cartwright for Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County. Representative García represents the 11th Suffolk district in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, a district which includes the city of Chelsea and parts of Everett. “Allison has proven her dedication and commitment to the legal field throughout her thirty-year career as a public defender and court-appointed attorney,” said Representative Judith García.

“I have no doubt that as the next Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court, she will persist in advocating for all voices and communities across the county. It is my privilege to give her my full endorsement.”

Representative García’s support adds to Cartwright’s diverse and growing list of endorsers, including Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, State Senators Lydia Edwards, William Brownsberger, Liz Miranda, House Majority Leader Michael Moran, State Representatives Russell Holmes and Sam Montaño, State Senate Judiciary Chair Jamie Eldridge, Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune, Boston City Councilors Henry Santana, Gabriela Coletta Zapata, Liz Breadon, Enrique Pepén, and Sharon Durkan, Winthrop Town Council Vice President Hannah Belcher, Revere City Councilors Marc Silvestri, Juan Jaramillo, and Joanne McKenna, Chelsea City Councilor at-Large Roberto Jiménez-Rivera, UAW Region 9A, the Boston Teachers Union, Progressive West Roxbury/Roslindale, and Boston Democratic Ward Committees 4, 5, 10, 11, 15, 19. “It is wonderful to have Representative Judith García’s support in this race,” said Allison Cartwright.

“She is a talented public servant for her district, and, as a native of Chelsea, cares deeply about the city of Chelsea and its residents. I am glad that she feels I am the best candidate in this race to serve them as Clerk of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County.”

Allison S. Cartwright has over 30 years of legal experience and currently serves on the Committee for Public Counsel Services’s Public Defenders Division, where she oversees seventy-five public defenders, social workers, and investigators for Suffolk and Norfolk counties. She works daily to ensure that staff have the tools necessary to provide top notch defense, necessary services, and are able to protect fundamental constitutional and human rights. Over the course of her career, she has been appointed to and served on a number of boards, including Boston’s Police Reform Task Force, the Massachusetts Advisory Board on Probation, and the Governor’s Restorative Justice Advisory Committee.