Chelsea 400th Anniversary Gala celebration is sold out

The Chelsea 400th Anniversary Gala celebration set for Thursday, June 27 at SpringHill Suites in Revere, is completely sold out.

More than 200 guests will attend the event that will celebrate the first settlers arriving here in 1624 and the ensuing four centuries of Chelsea’s history.

“We’re all out of tickets,” reports Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Hassell, lead fundraiser and marketing person for the gala organizing committee. “We’re looking forward to many residents and guests celebrating the history of Chelsea. We’ll have tremendous food stations, dancing, and some great raffle prizes.”

One of the top prizes is a custom-made Chelsea 400th clock donated by the world-famous Chelsea Clock company through the efforts of D. Bruce Mauch and his brother-in-law, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson. Encore Boston Harbor has donated a night’s stay at the hotel and a $500 gift certificate to Rare Steakhouse. Dillons Russian Steam Bath donated a beautiful gift basket. Each guest will also receive a complimentary “swag bag” of items commemorating the event.

Cheryl Watson Fisher, Chelsea’s chief legal counsel, is the chairperson of the Chelsea 400th Committee. She will lead the speaking program at the gala that will feature remarks by City Manager Fidel Maltez, State Rep. Judith Garcia, and Sen. Sal DiDomenico.

Watson Fisher has earned plaudits for her exceptional leadership of the committee.

“Cheryl has done an amazing job making sure that Chelsea celebrates its 400th,” credited Hassell. “It’s been an honor to work with the entire committee. Chelsea has really stepped up to the plate with some generous sponsors, and Cheryl has brought it all together to make sure we have a celebration.” Councilor Robinson also expressed his gratitude to the 400th Committee.

“We have an excellent group who took on a monumental task to make all these events happen for the 400th anniversary celebration,” said Robinson. “I want to thank the leadership of Cheryl Watson Fisher, Jess Centina, and Jennifer Hassell. Without their diligent efforts, we would not have been able to pull off the 400th anniversary celebration of Chelsea’s history.”

For those who will be not attending the gala, Paula Bradley Batchelor, executive director of Chelsea Community Cable Television, has announced that the event will be videotaped for a future broadcast on the station.