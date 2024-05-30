Obituaries 05-30-2024

Brian Vokey

September 18, 1973 – May 24, 2024

Brian Vokey of Winthrop, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on Friday, May 24 with his loving wife by his side.

Brian grew up in Chelsea, the son of Kathleen (Whalen) Vokey and the late Wendell Vokey. He attended the Northeast Vocational School but he would tell you that he graduated from the school of hard knocks.

Brian married the love of his life, Melanie Daloia Vokey in October 2011.

Brian was the loving father of Ryan Maguire and Mari Vokey, beloved grandfather to Emilia Saggese and Provida Vokey. He is also survived by his brother, Wendell (Buddy) Vokey and Daniel and Nevelle Vokey.

Brian loved his family, friends, coworkers and, of course, a good one liner. His quick wit, selflessness and concern for others, even with all of his personal health challenges, are the qualities that will be sorely missed.

There will be a celebration of life on Friday, June 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078, 191 Washington Avenue, Winthrop.

Annie Zaremba

She Was a Source of Strength, Always Ready With a Smile and Loving Hug

Annie J. (McInnis) Zaremba, 97, passed away on May 26, at her Chelsea residence surrounded by her four daughters. She was predeceased by her loving husband of sixty-eight years just ten months ago. Born in Danvers on July 28, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Charles Augustus and Margaret (Dykes) McInnis. She was raised and educated in Danvers and graduated from Holten High School in 1944. After business school, Annie pursued a career in personal finance and tax strategy spanning more than 35 years in Government Services Administration and seasonally at H&R Block as a tax preparer. Her greatest accomplishment though was raising her family and caring for her grandchildren. She leaves behind four loving daughters: Anne Fischer and her husband, Martin of Ellicott City, MD, Susan Moore and her husband, John of Peabody, Jane Szarythe and her husband, Richard “Turk” of Chelsea and Nancy Dawson and her husband, Jay of Ipswich. She was a loving grandmother “Nana” to Bethany, Brycen and his wife, Jen and Kallie Fischer, Shauna Moore, Luke Szarythe, Amanda Szarythe Goel and her husband, Anurag, Emma, Abigail and Jack Dawson and proud great-grandmother of Rowan and Tatum Fischer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles McInnis, James McInnis, Mary Simard, Priscilla Comeau, Betty Perry, Florence Mackey and William McInnis. As a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and Our Lady of Grace Parish, Annie was very active in her faith, traveling on pilgrimages to Japan, Korea, China, Poland and Israel with Father James McCurry, OFM Conv., of the Franciscan Friars. She loved the Virgin Mary and recited her rosary prayerfully for the health and healing of many who crossed her path. Annie loved to vacation at her home on the Cape and at her timeshare in Aruba. But her favorite pastime was enjoying conversation around the kitchen table and sipping tea with family and friends, a pastime now enjoyed by her daughters and granddaughters. She was sweet, kind, quick-witted, patient and exuded a calm peaceful presence. She was a source of strength, always ready with a smile and loving hug. She had a favorite poem, “Don’t Quit,” by an unknown author, which she memorized as a child and recited throughout her lifetime. She will be sorely missed and will forever live in our hearts. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Thursday, May 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will begin from the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday, May 31 at 9 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols Street, Chelsea at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In Annie’s honor, please enjoy a cup of tea with loved ones, spread kindness and keep love in your heart. If so desired, donations can be made in Annie’s name to the Franciscans Friars, Shrine of St. Anthony, 12300 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042. www.shrineofstanthony.org For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.