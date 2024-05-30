CHS Sports Roundup

Chacon-Aracena Is 2nd in Shot-Put, Joseph-Seale 6RH, Ramirez-Villata 7th

Ariel Chacon-Aracena brought home a second-place medal in this past week’s Division 4 State Meet that was held at Westfield State University.

Ariel’s toss of 49’-0” earned him the medal and he now will proceed to this weekend’s Meet of Champions, competing against the top shot-putters from all of the five divisions.

Teammate Theo Joseph-Seale also earned a medal at the D-4 Meet, finishing in sixth place with a throw of 46’-9”. Theo also competed in the discus, finishing in 10th place with a spin of 125’-10”.

On the girls’ side, Kiara Ramirez-Villata brought home a seventh place medal in the shot with her throw of 33’-5.5”. Kiara also competed in the discus and finished in 11th place with a throw of 87’-10”.

Teammate Lamari Davis finished in 16th place in the shot with a toss of 30’-4”.

Other Red Devils who competed in the meet included Sherwin Kim in the 400 hurdles (20th place in 1:02.73) and Kevin Romero-Molina in the dicus (18th with a throw of 111’-4”).

For the girls, Gizelle Rodriguez finished 20th in the javelin with a toss of 76’-4”.

Freshman Thania Simon qualified for the state meet in three events. Thania finished in 10th place in the triple jump with a distance of 34’-6.5”; 14th place in the 100 dash with a sprint of 12.97; and 14th in the 200 dash in 26.7.

CHS Baseball Earns 14–6 Win on Senior Day

The Chelsea High baseball team celebrated Senior Day in appropriate fashion with a 14-6 triumph over Neighborhood House Charter School.

Senior Nash Aquino started the game and went two innings, yielding six hits, striking out four, and walking three. Jeanluis Soto came on in relief and earned the win for coach Mike Lush’s squad, going four innings and allowing just one hit while fanning 11 enemy batters and walking two.

Leading the way at the plate for the Red Devils were Leudy Sanchez, who drove in four runs on three hits; Xavier Santiago, who had an RBI and two hits; Elijah Rivera, who drove in two runs on a ground-rule double; and Soto, who drove in two runs on a hit and a walk.

Boys Volleyball To Host Granby in State Tourney

The Chelsea High boys volleyball team, which compiled a superb 14-4 record this season, will host Granby in the Round of 32 in the upcoming Division 2 state tournament. Coach Gabriel Morales’s Red Devils are the 15th-ranked team in D-2, while Granby is ranked 18th with an 18-2 mark. A date and time for the match had not been announced as of the Record’s press deadline Wednesday afternoon. The winner likely will travel to 2nd-ranked Agawam.