News Memorial Day in Chelsea 2024 by Record Staff • May 30, 2024 • 0 Comments Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday morning in front of City Hall. More than 100 residents and officials attended the event. In the top photo are Councillor Manuel Tesche, Councillor Leo Robinson, Councillor Todd Taylor, Councillor Giovanni Recupero, Councillor Calvin T. Brown, Gold Star Mother Becky Swope; Honored Guest State Senator Lydia Edwards, Norieliz De Jesus, President Chelsea City Council, Superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta and Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. The Chelsea Police Honor Guard. Gold Star Mother Diana Ramirez (second from right) with (from left) Marc Silvestri of the Chelsea Veterans Home, Christine Baldini of the Soldiers Home, and Revere City Councillor Juan Pablo Jaramillo.