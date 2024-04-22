Obituaries 04-18-2024

Dorothy Therese Wilson

October 28, 1929 – April 14, 2024

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend calling hours for Dorothy T. (Dunn) Wilson on Monday morning, April 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea. Visitation will be immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Dorothy Wilson, 94, of South Weymouth, passed peacefully on Sunday morning, April 14t, with her loving and caring family at her side. Born and raised in Chelsea, Dorothy (“Dotty”) was the seventh of 11 children of the late William F. and Catherine (Harvey) Dunn. A resident of Chelsea for 70 years,

Dorothy attended St. Rose School and was a longtime parishioner of St. Rose Church. Dorothy’s life centered around her faith and her family.

Dorothy most enjoyed her time with family, especially singing with her siblings, entertaining at many family celebrations throughout the years. In recent years, Dorothy enjoyed her days at the Elder Service Plan of Harbor Health (PACE) and was known for her love of music and dancing.

With glints of glee and mischief in her eyes, Dorothy loved to make others laugh with her quick wit, plays on word and stories of family antics at 19 Blossom Street.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Neil F. Wilson, Sr., sisters:Agnes Moreschi, Helen Magee, Mary Keefe, Alice Lombard, and June Antle and her brothers: John, William, Joseph, and Edward “Pat” Dunn. Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses, Kathleen DiLorenzo and her husband,

Edward of South Weymouth; Neil F. Wilson, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Groveland; Daniel Wilson and his wife, Catherine of Tewksbury; William Wilson and his wife, Kate of West Hartford, CT and Mary Brooks and her husband, Robert of Braintree.

She is survived by her dear sister Christine Dunn of East Weymouth, as well as 18 cherished grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, many extended family members, and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Harbor Health’s Elder Service Plan, the dear community who provided loving care for Dorothy over the past ten years and who made it possible for Dorothy to live out her final years comfortably at home.

Donations can be sent to Harbor Health Elder Service Plan, 1135 Morton Street, Boston, MA 02126, or Donate Here .

Karen L. Zajac

Lifelong Chelsea Resident

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Wednesday, April 17, at the Vertuccio, Smith and Vazza Beachwood Funeral Home for Karen Zajac who died peacefully in the loving presence and care of her family in Revere on Wednesday April 10, following a history oflifelong illnesses. She was 68 years old. A Funeral Service was conducted in the funeral home followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Karen was a lifelong Chelsea resident. She was raised and educated in Chelsea. She attended St. Stanislaus Parochial School, then the Williams School and Chelsea High School. Karen aspired to become an LPN, which she studied at the Chelsea Soldier’s Home in their nursing programs. She worked for over 10 years at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, until her health declined. Karen has a profound love for animals, especially horses. She was a past member of the Rowley Riding & Driving Club, which gave her great satisfaction for both horseback riding and just being around horses. Karen was also very artistic and found great pleasure in painting and drawing. Karen loved her family, and over the past two years she lived with her sister Paula, who cared for her and looked after her needs until her passing. She will be forever missed.

She is the beloved daughter of the late William R. Zajac & Helen (Naumec) Zajac. The loving sister of Robert W. Zajac of Shirley and Paula V. Zajac and her companion Richard Larsen of Revere, the cherished aunt of the late Jeffrey W. Zajac and the companion of the late Don Noel, Jr. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.

Yael E. Guardado

2021 — 2024

Family and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours for Yael E. Guardado tonight, Thursday evening, April 18th from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea, Funeral services will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, April 19th at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. At only three years of age, Yael sadly passed away in his home on Sunday, April 7th., In his all too short lifetime, Yael always enjoyed going to the park to play outdoors, playtime at home, and watching “Cocomelon”. To mourn his passing and cherish sweet memories, Yael leaves his brother, Anderson and sister, Angeli, his parents and grandparents. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.