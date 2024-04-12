News Citywide Eclipse Celebrations by Record Staff • April 12, 2024 • 0 Comments Chelsea students, families, and community members gathered at the Mary C. Burke Elementary Complex (one of six viewing locations in the City) to watch the eclipse. Shown (left to right) are Museum of Science President Tim Ritchie, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta and City Councilor Roberto Jiménez Rivera. Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta and City Manager Fidel Maltez watching the eclipse with their daughters.