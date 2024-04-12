CHS Sports Roundup

Two Wins for CHS Volleyball

The Chelsea High boys volleyball team earned a pair of victories this past week, defeating Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Everett and non-league opponent Madison Park.

In the hard-fought victory over Everett, which went to the full five sets, Red Devil captain Brandon Rodriguez Pereira had 18 kills and served six aces. Middle blocker Xavier Gonzalez delivered six aces and contributed seven kills. Captain and Libero Jason Rodrigues hustled for 11 digs and served four aces.

In the match last Friday against Madison Park, which the Red Devils won by a score of 3-1, setter David Murillo set an astounding 29 assists for his teammates. Rodriguez Pereira turned in another superb effort with six service aces and 16 kills. Outside hitter Alejandro Zeped contributed immensely to the Chelsea offense with 10 kills. Libero Rodrigues made 16 digs, while Gonzalez displayed an impressive jump serve, adding three aces as well as 11 kills.

CHS head coach Gabriel Morales and his crew were scheduled to meet GBL foe Revere yesterday (Wednesday) and will travel to GBL opponents Medford on Monday and Lynn English next Wednesday.

Red Devil Baseball Tops Tech Boston

The Chelsea High baseball team bounced back from a 14-4 loss to Everett last Wednesday to record an 11-8 victory at Tech Boston Academy on Friday. Although the Red Devil hitters faced some adversity (the Tech stadium lights wouldn’t turn on), they were able to put together a big offensive show to come away with the victory. Among the Red Devils providing the major highlights was Leudy Sanchez, who went 2-for-3 with a triple and a three-run, inside-the-park homer and scored three runs. “Leudy hit the first home run of his high school career, with hopefully many more to come,” said CHS head coach Mike Lush. Xavier Santiago also swung a big bat for Chelsea, going 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored. Victor Murillo reached base via a walk and scored twice and Jesse Castillo drew two bases-on-balls and scored both times. Emmanuel Rodriguez-Vega earned a four pitch walk and scored once. Lead-off man Djeury Jules also scored a run. Chelsea starting pitcher Darwin Martinez helped his own cause with a single and scored a run. Darwin earned the win, yielding seven runs while striking out seven opponents. Jeanluis came on in relief and picked up the save, giving up one run on two walks and fanning two. “The team is really starting to come together,” said Lush. “The hard work is starting to pay off, and we really have some great leadership this year with Jesse, Xavier, and Elijah (Rivera). It’s nice that they are getting some wins under their belts, because I think the kids are starting to realize that when you work hard, you can be successful both on the baseball field and in life.” Lush and his crew were scheduled to play Revere yesterday (Wednesday). They will travel to Lynn English next Wednesday and to Medford next Thursday.