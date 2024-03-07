New Women’s Commission Seeking Members

This week, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez announced the creation of the Chelsea Women’s Commission, an intentional, dedicated space for women’s and girls’ advancement.

The Commission will respond to the needs of women and girls and assess the status of women in our city. The Commission will also offer recommendations to the City Manager and City Council and point toward policies that address the critical needs of Chelsea’s residents.

On Monday night, the City Council officially affirmed the creation of the commission, which allowed it to go into effect by Wednesday.

“Creating the Women’s Commission was a long-overdue necessity, so I made establishing the Commission a top priority for the first 100 days of my tenure,” said Maltez. “The recommendations from this Commission will be critical to informing my administration’s decisions, and I look forward to working with its members.”

Council President Norieliez De Jesus and women councilors Tanairi Garcia, Melinda Vega, Kelly Garcia, and Lisa Santagate are among the biggest supporters of this brand-new Commission, according to the city manager.

“I am honored to work with our new City Manager as Council President to officially launch this initiative,” said De Jesus. “The establishment of the Women’s Commission for the City of Chelsea marks a significant step forward, symbolizing a powerful movement towards inclusivity and empowerment. This commission will serve as a beacon of support, guidance, protection and opportunity for all females within our community.”

Kelly Garcia said she was thrilled about the upcoming launch of the Chelsea Women’s Commission.

“My sisters in service and I commit to advocating for gender equality, addressing women’s issues, and promoting policies that empower women and girls in Chelsea and beyond,” said Garcia. “We hope to provide a platform for amplifying women’s voices, advancing their rights, and fostering inclusive decision-making processes, contributing to a more equitable and just society for all. ¡Mujeres en Poder!”

District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate said that now more than ever, it is of paramount importance for Chelsea to form a Women’s Commission.

“It is vital to continue to push for systems, policies, programs, and funding that will empower women in all facets of life,” she said.

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women was also a partner in creating this commission.

“It never ceases to amaze me what a group of thoughtful, dedicated women can accomplish,” said MCSW Executive Director Shaitia Spruell. “The MCSW is just 25 years young, so we understand the importance of building lasting entities that focus on policy that advances the lives of all women and girls across the Commonwealth. We are honored to have supported the Chelsea Women’s Commission in their formation.”

The Chelsea Women’s Commission will be the responsibility of the city’s Director of DEI, Dr. Candace Perez.

“I am so excited to collaborate with the dynamic women of Chelsea and our thought partners in Massachusetts, in our fight for women and girls’ equity,” said Perez. “This is a pivotal moment in our collective movement, which represents progress and proactivity for our diverse community. We welcome our collaborative allies in joining us for this momentous Commission.”

Maltez is now seeking women and people who identify as female interested in serving on the Chelsea Women’s Commission. Interested candidates should apply by contacting the City Manager’s Office at 617-466-4101 or [email protected].

“This women’s commission is crucial and plays a huge role in advocating for gender equality and empowers women to achieve their full potential in all aspects of life,” said District 4 Councilor Tanairi Garcia at Monday night’s council meeting. “I do feel that especially our youth need more guidance, because moms are busy working two or three jobs to keep a roof over their heads, and it is crucial for the city to step in and play a role in supporting these very busy moms.”

De Jesus also thanked Perez, City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher, and Lourdes Alvarez, the city manager’s communications manager, for their roles in making the new commission a reality.

“They are really the champions behind the scenes that are putting all the details for this to get rolling,” she said.