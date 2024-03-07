Biden, Trump Top Ballot in Chelsea

There were few surprises in the Chelsea results for Tuesday’s presidential primary.

The Chelsea vote totals closely mirrored those across the state, and the nation so far, with President Joe Biden easily topping the Democratic primary ballot and former President Donald Trump easily taking the Republican side of the race.

Of the 1,378 votes cast in the Democratic primary in the city, Biden finished with 967 votes, or just under 72 percent of the total votes cast. Just under 12 percent of voters, 160, cast a ballot for no preference in the contest. Dean Phillips tallied 106 votes, while Marianne Williamson totalled 79 votes.

Brian Corr ran unopposed for Democratic State Committee Man and tallied 973 votes.

In a contested race, Olivia Anne Walsh easily topped the ballot for State Committee Woman with 66 percent of the vote in a three-person race.

The Republican primary saw 689 votes cast, with Trump taking 485 votes to 165 for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. All the other candidates listed on the ballot finished in the single digits.

Incumbent Republican State Committee Man Todd Taylor came out ahead of John David Olds in Chelsea by a 427-153 margin. Regina Taylor was unopposed in the race for State Committee Woman.

No preference was the preference in the handful of votes cast in the Libertarian presidential primary, coming out on top with 21 votes compared to the single digit totals for the actual candidates on the ballot.

Overall, 2,112 votes were cast in Tuesday’s presidential primary in Chelsea.