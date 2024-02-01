Obituaries 02-01-2024

Marjorie Silva

She Had a Passion for Cooking and Growing Peonies in Her Garden

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a Memorial Mass for Marjorie M. (Monteiro) Silva in St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea on Friday, February 9th at 11 a.m. Marjorie passed away in the peaceful setting of her home, surrounded by her loving and caring daughter on Wednesday, January 24th. She was 101 years of age. She was the beloved daughter of the late Antonio M. and Bertha (DeWeer) Monteiro. Marjorie was born in New Bedford and raised in New Bedford and Bridgewater where she attended local schools. She also resided for a time in Boston and Mattapan, and settled in Chelsea for many years before moving to Swampscott and was living in Lynn for the past 13 years with her daughter, Maryann. She was married to Antonio Silva for 64 years and was passionately devoted to home and family. She also worked for 10 years as a receptionist for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, under Newman Flanagan and Ralph Martin. In her lifetime she had a passion for cooking and growing peonies in her garden. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Antonio Silva and her sisters, Mabel Mann, Sadie Cruz, Dorothy Mendes, Edna Monteiro and Frances Pawlak. She is lovingly survived by her devoted daughter, MaryAnn Silva of Lynn, her dear sisters, Rachel Silva, Pearl Monteiro, Gladys Fermino and Antonia Duarte. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. Should friends desire, contributions in Marjorie’s name may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508. www.ArborDayFoundationDONATE For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFH.com.