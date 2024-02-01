CHS Sports Roundup

Osman Nets 30 As Red Devils Come Back From 25 Down

The Chelsea High boys basketball team overcame a 25-point deficit early in the game to post a 68-61 victory over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Medford last Thursday.

Although the Red Devils sliced into the Medford lead in the second period, they still trailed by 17 at halftime. However, Chelsea came out of the intermission firing on all cylinders at both ends of the floor and outscored the Mustangs by a 31-6 margin in the third period to take control of the contest.

“It all started off on defense In that third quarter,” said CHS head coach Cesar Castro. “I was really proud of the boys. They never gave up.”

Sophomore Moe Osman scored a career-high 30 points to pace the Red Devils in the scoring column. Senior Abdi Mohamed hit for double-figures with 14 points and fellow senior Justin Toro reached doubles with 12 points.

Castro and his crew, who now have won two in a row, are scheduled to travel to first-place Lynn English this evening (Thursday) and to non-league opponent Brighton tomorrow (Friday) evening. They will host GBL foe Lynn Classical next Thursday.

Girls Track Tops Malden, 64-35; Finishes Season 5-2

The Chelsea High girls indoor track and field team handily ran away for a 64-35 triumph over Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden last Tuesday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.

Coach Cesar Hernandez’s girls’ squad finished their dual-meet season with a fine 5-2 record and now will compete in the GBL All-League Meet tomorrow (Friday) at the Reggie.

Leading the way for the Lady Red Devils was freshman sensation Thania Simon, who scored 15 points with a trifecta of first-place finishes: the 55 meter dash with a time of 8.03; the 300 meter dash in a clocking of 45.86; and the long jump with a flight of 15’-7.25.”

Another standout performer was Gizelle Rodriguez, who blazed to victory in the 600 dash in 1:56.51 (which was 20 seconds faster than her closest Malden opponent). Gizelle also ran a leg on the winning 4 x 400 relay.

Gizelle Olivar sped to a win in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.81 and also ran a leg for the winning 4 x 200 relay.

Hazel Hatleburg won the 1000 meter run with a time of 3:55.01 and anchored the 4 x 400 relay..

Lysis Henderson outran the field in the two-mile in 14:45.63 and

Lamari Davis led a Lady Red Devil sweep in the shot-put with a throw of 28’-0.” She was followed by teammates Kiara Ramirez (27’-9.75”) and Anais Artica (25’-3”).

Chelsea also won both relays. The 4 x 200 quartet of Lauren Nadow, Giselle Olivar, Faith Dunbar, and Marcayll Louis-Jean finished in 2:09.67 (Malden’s time was 2:14.60), while the 4 x 400 foursome of Gizelle Rodriguez, Meleny Rodriguez, Rosalinda Rojas, and Hazel Hatleburg came across in 4:56,44 compared to Malden’s clocking of 5:05.03.

Adding three points to the Chelsea winning effort with second-place finishes were Rosalinda Rojas in the mile and Alma Alla in the two-mile.

Providing single-points with their third-place performances were: Katherine Benitez in the 1000; Marcayll Louis-Jean in the long jump and the 300; and Reina Moreira in the two-mile.

“We had a good feeling about our girls coming away with their fifth win, so we put some girls in new events to get a feel of what we should do for the league meet,” said Hernadez. “Thania Simon did her first 300 of the season and came away with a first-place finish, which was the second-best time in the GBL that night. She also had a PR in the long jump with a mark of 15’-7.25,” which qualified her for the freshman long jump at Nike Indoor Nationals. Hazel (Hatleburg) did her first 1000 of the season and finished fourth overall amongst all GBL opponents. Iyssis Henderson also ran a new event, finishing her first two-mile of the season in 14:45, which was good for first against Malden and ranked second against all GBL athletes.”

CHS Boys Win 4 x 400 Relay to Top Malden; Aracena Sets New Mark

The Chelsea High indoor track and field team won the 4 x 400 relay to earn a 50-46 victory over Greater Boston League rival Malden last Tuesday in the final dual-meet of the season at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center. “We knew the boys’ meet was going to be really close going into it, and it did end up coming down to the 4 x 400, which the team of Luis Hidalgo, Austin Freeman, Joao Cassim, and Kyle Leong were able to bring the win to Chelsea,” said CHS head coach Cesar Hernandez of the quartet, who defeated their Malden opponents by 4.5 seconds in a time of 3:58.68. Another huge performance came from Alex Flores, who turned in a herculean effort for the Red Devils, capturing both the 1-mile and 2-mile events — in personal record (PR) times — to post 10 points on the Chelsea side of the scoresheet. Alex blazed to victory in the mile in a time of 4:58.31, which proved to be just a warm-up ahead of his win in the 2-mile with a clocking of 10:47.99, which was almost a minute faster than his closest Malden rival. A number of other Red Devils also took first place in their individual events, led by Ariel Aracena, who remained undefeated in the shot-put with a throw of 47’-10.5,” which broke his own CHS record by six inches. Alejando Zepeda captured the 600 dash with time of 1:35.60 and Gregory Ulloa won the long jump with a flight of 17’-0.75”; and Chelsea also won the 4 x 200 relay with a foursome comprised of Zepeda, Sherwin Kim, Ulloa, and Xavier Guzman. Scoring three points for the Red Devils with second-place finishes were: Guzman in the 600 dash; Bryan Amaya in the 1000; and Kim in the 55 hurdles. Adding crucial third-place points in a meet in which every point mattered were: Ulloa in the 55 meter dash; Cassim in the 300 dash; Leong in the 1000 and the long jump; Ivan Irias in the mile; and Theo Joseph-Seale in the shot-put. Hernandez and his crew now will compete in the All-GBL Meet tomorrow (Friday) evening at the Reggie.