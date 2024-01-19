Justin Toro Provides a Highlight With a Trio of Three-Pointers at TD Garden

Senior guard Justin Toro displayed his excellent shooting touch in the Chelsea High School boys basketball game versus Cambridge in the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Tournament Sunday at TD Garden.

Toro netted three 3-pointers from beyond the NBA 3-point line on his way to a team-high 15 points in the 67-53 loss to the Falcons.

The Chelsea High School boys basketball team and coaches. Shown (standing) Assistant Coach Joseph Rivera, Michael Fortune, Moses Kerenzo, Justin Toro, Edwin De Jesus Jr., Abdi Mohamed, Moe Osman, David Wright, Head Coach Cesar Castro, Assistant Coach Armani Cheek, Assistant Coach JC Sanchez, Assistant Coach Jomar Vazquez, Assistant Coach Terrance Kennedy, and Jonathan Williams Jr. Kneeling are JD Arias, Christian Colon, Brauli Quezada Tineo, Felipe Franco Garcia, and Noordin Abdi.

“Justin hit some big three-pointers for us from NBA range,” said CHS head coach Cesar Castro. “I give him the ultimate green light to shoot the basketball. He just started playing basketball in the eighth grade, but he has tremendous confidence in his abilities.”

Toro, whose favorite Celtics player is Derrick White, said it the Garden was a good environment for shooting the basketball from long range.

“I felt comfortable out there, and it was great to have so many Chelsea people at the game,” said Toro. “We all had fun.”

Toro made it a point to mention the three teammates who assisted on his three pointers. “David Wright, Abdi Mohamed, and Brauli Quezada got me in the ball in the right spot. We play together as a team.”

Toro said assistant coach Armani Cheek started instructing him in basketball when he was an eighth grader. “That’s what inspired me to play basketball.”

Toro, who is 5-feet, 11 inches tall, said he is hoping to continue his basketball career at Bunker Hill Community College.

Interestingly, Justin is a cousin of former Chelsea Youth Basketball standouts Peter Toro and Robert Toro.

Following are comments from CHS coaches and players about the trip to TD Garden:

Head Coach Cesar Castro, a Past 1,000-Point Scorer for the CHS Varsity

“It was an amazing experience and an opportunity of a lifetime for these kids to showcase their talent at the TD Garden. Not many people can say they played at the Garden. I think Chelsea High’s last appearance was the year Denise Chappell and Autumn Lopez were on the girls’ team in 2000 (in the state semifinals).

“For us to be there, and have the whole city there was amazing. We didn’t get the win, but having all those people there, family and friends, it was a win for the city. To see everybody there – our superintendent of schools (Dr. Almi Abeyta), deputy superintendent (Adam Deleidi), and our principal (Obed Morales), it was awesome to get that support.”

Senior Abdi Mohamed, Who Is in His Second Season as a Chelsea Varsity Point Guard

“It was a good experience. It was my first experience playing at the Garden. The court was bigger, and the lights were very bright. It was good to see everybody there. I tried to get everyone involved in the offense Justin (Toro) was hitting the threes. I want to thank Coach Castro. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.”

Asked who his favorite Celtics players is, Abdi replied, “Jaylen Brown.”

Sophomore Moe Osman, Who Scored 12 Points in the Game

“Playing at the Garden was an amazing experience. The court seemed bigger than regular courts. I didn’t take any three-pointers. I wanted to go and get some shots inside the paint. My goal is to lead this team to a state tournament berth. I’m going to work hard in the summer and get better every day.”

Asked if he could dunk the basketball, Mo said, “Of course, absolutely. I have not dunked in a game yet, but it’s coming.”

Assistant Coach Armani Cheek, Who Played in the State Semifinals at the Garden as a Pope John Varsity Player

“It was a wonderful experience for our team. Obviously, we didn’t get the outcome we wanted to get, but for the city, the basketball program, and the kids – it was a big win overall. I’m very happy for our team and our coaching staff. Coach Castro is leading us in the right direction. We’re just trusting him to take us to the top level of high school basketball.

“It was amazing to see so many fans there, people from City Hall, the City Council. It was great to see everyone come out and support us and what we’re doing.

“I had my own great experience playing at the Garden. But we lost on a buzzer-beater (to Abington).”