A Memorable Day at the Garden: CPS Community Comes Together for Special Day at TD Garden

Special to the Record

“Everybody Shines Together” is written on the back of the warmup jerseys for the Chelsea High School boys basketball team. The slogan proved emblematic when on Sunday afternoon, the Chelsea community came together for a special moment when the team played on the parquet floor at TD Garden.

The home of the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins was greeted by a wave of Chelsea High School and Chelsea Public Schools supporters as CHS’ boys basketball team and cheerleading teams competed at the Garden. Joining past Chelsea student-athletes to play at the Garden like the 1999-2000 North Sectional champion girls basketball team, the boys basketball players and cheerleaders enjoyed an experience that they will never forget.

The Chelsea High School boys basketball team tipped off against Cambridge on the parquet floor at TD Garden.

A quick scan of the crowd showcased plenty of Chelsea support. The team’s 4:00 game against Cambridge tipped off with the Chelsea faithful outnumbering the Cambridge contingent. The CHS “C”, the red and black colors of CHS supporters and the maroon print of Chelsea Opportunity Academy were just some of the sights that filled almost two full sections of seats behind the Chelsea bench. There was also a smattering of Chelsea fans throughout the rest of the arena, including youth players representing the Chelsea Youth Basketball League.

“Observing the unity of our community as they came together to support our boys’ basketball team at the TD Garden was truly uplifting. We want to express our immense gratitude to the Chelsea community for their strong presence,” said Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta.

“Jan 14th, 2024 is a day the Chelsea High Boys Basketball Team will never forget! Playing at the TD Garden was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Many of the players had never set foot inside the Garden before, so being able to play on the same floor as the Boston Celtics was absolutely unbelievable. We fully embraced the moment and it was so special to see the entire Chelsea community come out to support us. That’s what it’s all about, bringing the community together,” added CHS coach Cesar Castro.

Courtside, the cheerleaders and the Chelsea Red Devil mascot were heard loudly and proudly throughout the venue. While the game went in favor of Cambridge, the support for Chelsea was felt as strongly as ever inside the Garden. And the memories made for the student-athletes will last a lifetime.

Castro commented, “I just want to emphasize that it doesn’t matter where the kids play, whether it’s at the TD Garden, Jordan Boys & Girls Club, Highland Park, or Chelsea High School, we need that same level of support. And I’m not just talking about basketball, I’m talking about all sports. That’s how we’ll continue to support our student athletes. The team loved seeing everyone there, and all they want to do is make the city proud. “Everybody Shines Together!”

Castro, who’s name hangs in the rafters at the Saul Necham Gymnasium as a 1,000-point scorer at CHS, has guided the team to three wins so far this season. The Red Devils have nine games left in the regular season including seven GBL Games.