Four Local Organizations Award Grants Through State CERP

Four Chelsea nonprofits were among the 67 organizations across Massachusetts who were awarded a state Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Program (CERP) grant last week.

CERP is a competitive grant program that offers flexible operating grants to local collaborations for programming and projects that develop, strengthen, and invest in community economic priorities. The program aims to bring positive economic outcomes to communities that have been adversely impacted by the criminal justice system and poverty.

Governor Maura Healey stated that more than $15 million in grants was awarded to the 67 organizations. In Chelsea, the organizations that benefited from the grants included CAPIC, La Colaborativa, The Neighborhood Developers, and HarborCOV.

“Our administration is committed to making Massachusetts a state where everyone has access to economic opportunity,” said Healey. “The Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Program is reshaping our communities by providing resources for programs that strengthen our communities through job training, small business support, housing stability, and more. We congratulate the awardees on this hard-earned achievement and thank the Legislature for their partnership to make this funding available.”

CAPIC received $100,000 for a project that will link individuals who have been impacted by the criminal justice system to care and recovery support from a variety of settings to improve access to programs and resources that address trauma and other risk factors for substance and alcohol use. Specifically, CAPIC will further expand upon current partnerships with the SELAH Day Resource Center and the Chelsea Police Department.

CAPIC will provide comprehensive case management; recovery coach support, mental health services/counseling, access to community healthcare, transportation, gift cards to purchase food, crisis intervention support, and access to transitional housing and sober living.

HarborCOV received $165,000 to provide survivor-centered case management, housing support, and legal representation to domestic violence survivors who are experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. These survivors are often impacted by disproportionate barriers to stable housing due to their experience of abuse, past criminal justice involvement, employment and workforce challenges, housing discrimination, and vulnerable immigration status. HarborCOV staff will partner with survivors to outline a plan to overcome these barriers to housing and meet their needs and goals for stability.

La Colaborativa received $400,000 for Chelsea Youth Work, which is designed to jumpstart economic mobility and deliver just and equitable access to critical employment training for Chelsea’s most vulnerable youth. This project will allow youth to avoid involvement with the juvenile justice system, overcome structural barriers and build wealth and wellbeing for generations to come.

The Neighborhood Developers received $225,000 for the CONNECT Hotline to facilitate access to pandemic relief funds. The Hotline, now a permanent fixture, continues to provide one-on-one support to callers facing housing instability and other economic challenges.

Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll said CERP plays a vital role in supporting communities that face significant barriers to economic growth in the state.

“This funding will provide assistance to organizations that are doing critical work to improve public health, support small and diverse businesses, engage with young people, provide education and workforce opportunities and so much more,” Driscoll said. “This program will help strengthen our bond with local leaders to safeguard the well-being of all residents.”