City Looks To Increase Lead Testing

Chelsea health officials are looking to increase lead testing in the city and get back to its pre-pandemic testing rates.

The majority of Chelsea properties were built before 1970, and environmental factors put the city’s children at risk of lead poisoning. Lead is harmful to human health, and in children, lead exposure can cause life-long health effects, including problems with learning and development.

A screening blood test is the only tool available to identify lead exposure in children.

In Chelsea, the Public Health Department is working with medical providers, including East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Cambridge Health Alliance, and Mass General Brigham, to promote lead screening among children ages 9 months to 5 years. Medical providers are sending notifications to children who have fallen behind their annual lead test.

To all parents and legal guardians:

· If you are informed that your child is due for a lead test, get your child tested as soon as possible at their doctor’s office.

· If you believe your child needs to be tested, please follow up with your child’s doctor or medical provider.

· If your child is up-to-date with their annual lead test, no action is required, and you may discuss it with the provider at the next annual wellness check.

· Lead tests are covered by insurance

Anyone with questions about lead testing should feel free to reach out to their child’s medical provider or contact Chelsea Public Health at (617) 466-4209.