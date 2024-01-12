News Preparations Underway for Chelsea’s Quatercentenary by Record Staff • January 12, 2024 • 0 Comments The Chelsea 400th Anniversary Celebration Committee has been meeting regularly to discuss and plan events and activities commemorating the first settlers arriving here in 1624. The observance of Chelsea’s history will culminate with a spectacular parade and celebration on “Chelsea Day,” Saturday, Sept. 21.In the photo above are the many Chelsea residents who attended the most recent meeting at the Chelsea Senior Center in December. In the photo here are the members of the Event Steering Committee, front row, from left, City Paralegal Jessica Cetina Morales, Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Hassell, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, and Police Capt. Thomas McLain. Back row, from left, are City Solicitor and Committee Chairperson Cheryl Watson Fisher, Deputy Fire Chief John Quatieri, Office of Emergency Management Director Steve Staffier, and Chelsea resident Sarah Ritch. Missing from photo: Chelsea Historical Commission Chairperson Matt Frank. The Committee welcomes residents to attend meetings and be a part of the planning of the historic celebration.