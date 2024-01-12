Hernandez Sworn in as New School Committee Chair

There’s new leadership for the Chelsea School Committee in 2024. With former Chair Kelly Garcia sliding over to the City Council, the committee selected Ana Hernandez to serve as its next chair. “I would like to thank everyone for your votes and your support for my position as chairperson,” said Hernandez.

Chelsea School Committee Chair Ana Herandez, formerly School Committee member representing

District 6.

“I will try to do my best to support the committee and the district and (superintendent), as well as our schools and our staff. I’ll do the best job I can possibly do.” While Garcia is no longer on the school committee, she was at last week’s reorganizational meeting in her role as the city council’s representative to the committee. The committee voted for Katherine Cabral to serve as vice chair, Jonathan Gomez-Pereira as the delegate to the city council, and Mayra Balderas as the delegate to the Shore Collaborative. In other business, the committee also held the drawing for roll call and seating order, and established the four working subcommittees for the year. Those subcommittees are budget and finance, policy and procedures, human resources, and curriculum and instruction. At the end of the meeting, Hernandez asked for a moment of silence in memory of her nephew, Isaiah Acevedo. Committee member Shawn O’Regan asked for moments of silence in honor of Ray Deleidi, the father of Deputy Superintendent Adam Deleidi, and former state Representative Richard Voke.