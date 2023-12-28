Obituaries 12-28-2023

Catherine “Cathy” Mahoney

Her Door Was Always Open and She Lived a Life of Adventure

Catherine R. “Cathy” Mahoney of Methuen passed away on December 24 at Nevins Nursing & Rehab Center in Methuen.

Born in Chelsea, Catherine lived for a time in Dover, NH before returning to Chelsea where she would get married and raise a family. Cathy graduated from St. Rose High School and Emmanuel College, and later went to work at Jordan Marsh, where she met her beloved husband, Joseph.

Active in her church and her children’s schools, she volunteered for both the Parish and Parents’ Councils of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Chelsea and was most active in the Bingo and annual church bazaars. In addition to raising five children, Cathy performed general office work for the Lourdes Center in Kenmore Square and later retired from Belanger & Sons in Chelsea. Cathy moved to her dream home in Methuen in 2011 where she enjoyed her retirement years close to her grandchildren.

When her kids were young, every few years she would save enough loose change for a road trip to see her sister and family in West Virginia, with stops along the way in Pennsylvania Dutch Country and Washington, D.C., always ending in Hershey Park. She loved annual trips to Montreal and Quebec with Chelsea Youth Hockey to watch her sons play. Most summers, vacations were in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where years later she was delighted to take her grandchildren. When her grandchildren were old enough, she would take them via train to New York City, telling tales of the 1964 World’s Fair, eating at the Automat, and listening to live jazz in Harlem.

Cathy loved to travel. She explored the world, with trips to London and Iceland as well as the countries of her ancestors in Ireland and France. A stroke did not prevent her from continuing her journeys, later embarking on a road trip from Texas to Boston with her brother, a cruise to Bermuda with her son and grandchildren, and a family trip to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick where her parents were born. She loved Las Vegas, especially in her later years, where she could visit her nephew, Chris, who she considered another son. Perhaps her most notable journey was a flight to Utqiagvik, Alaska in the Arctic Circle, where she played Bingo in the northernmost community center in North America.

Cathy was an avid reader who surrounded herself with books and could not be beaten at Scrabble. Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune were on every night, and she amazed even her doctors at the breadth of her knowledge. An accomplished cook, she watched cooking shows religiously, carefully writing down recipes, though rarely straying from her own favorites, mastered over a lifetime of feeding her family. She loved hosting parties, especially in her home in Methuen, where she held open houses at least twice a year. She never had a guest list, everyone was invited, and she never ran out of food. Her door was always open, the guest room always available. Nothing pleased her more than when her children’s friends called her “Ma.”

Catherine was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Joseph C. Mahoney, originally of Arlington. She is survived by her devoted children: Joseph Mahoney, Jr. and Lois Mahoney of Dover, New Hampshire, Catherine and Peter Wonson of Ipswich, Christine Mahoney and Fred Durant of Chelsea, Elizabeth Mahoney of Methuen and James Mahoney and Nancy Lent of Winthrop. She was the cherished Nana of Rosemary, Josephine and James Mahoney, lovingly remembered by her sisters and brothers: Joan Cormier of Ladysmith, Virginia, Janice and Angus MacDonald of Methuen, Walter and Barbara Cormier of Everett, James Cormier of Hudson, New Hampshire, Richard Cormier of Chelsea, Daniel Cormier and Marta Priftis of Falls Church, Virginia, and brother-in-law Robert Young of St. Albans, West Virginia. Cathy was predeceased by her sister, Mary Young of St. Albans, West Virginia, brother John Cormier of Chelsea and sisters-in-law, Pauline Cormier of Londonderry, New Hampshire and Cynthia Cormier of Hudson, New Hampshire. Cathy is fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and dearly missed by her most constant companion, her cat, Henry.

Dominic A. Lombardi

October 11, 1945 – December 19, 2023

Relatives and friends attended Graveside Services at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody on Saturday December 30th for Dominic A.Lombardi who passed away on Tuesday, December 19th at Bear Hill Hill Nursing Center at Wakefield after a brief illness. He was 78 years of age.

Born and raised in East Boston, he was a beloved son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Fontana) Lombardi,.

A resident of East Boston for most of his life, Dominic received his early education attending Boston Schools. He worked for the City of Boston, Park and Recreation Dept. He was assigned to the Boston Commons and Piers Park and received several Mayoral Citations for Excellence in recognition of his efforts maintaining those parks. He retired after many years of dedicated service and settled in Melrose 10 years ago.

He is fondly remembered as a pleasant gentleman with a warm smile, regarded by his friends and cronies at local Dunkin Donuts in Melrose as the “Mayor of Melrose”.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Anthony, Joseph and Michael Lombardi and his sister, Concetta Rega. He is survived by his niece Donna Crowe and her husband, James of Middleton, grandnieces Dani Crowe and wife, Karen, Christina Carmody and her husband, Brian and their children, Brian, Jr., and Isabella Carmody.

Carlos Humberto Cruz

July 1, 1974 – December 20, 2023

Carlos Humberto Cruz passed away on Wednesday, December 20at th e Mass. General Hospital in Boston after a long illness.

Born in Huizizil Guatemala, one of nine children of Catalino Cruz and Elizabeth Portales, he attended schools in Guatemala and came to the United States 30 years ago as a young man and settled in East Boston.

Carlos was married to Blanca Valasquez and together raised their two children.

He worked as a commercial cleaner for Italia Cleaning Services.

He was passionately devoted to home and family and was a hard worker. In his spare time, he enjoyed a good family meal and playing cards with his brothers.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Blanca L. Cruz, his loving children Gerson Cruz and Elizabeth Cruz. He is also survived by four brothers and four sisters and their spouses, extended family members and friends.

Gerald “Jerry” Belmonte

May 31, 1954 – December 20, 2023

At 69 years of age, Gerald “Jerry” Belmonte passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 20th.

The beloved husband of 46 years to Mildred “Cookie” (Metrick) Belmonte, he was the devoted father of Joseph M. Belmonte and Heather A. Forbes and her husband, Michael, all of Revere; loving son of the late Jerry A. and Rose C. (Lamonica) Belmonte and brother of Debra Ann Morales.

Jerry was raised in Revere and attended local schools. He worked for many years as a professional auto mechanic at several area car dealerships. Later in life, he worked as a truck driver, delivering wholesale produce.

In his lifetime, Jerry and his wife were devoted Bruins fans. In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing, he owned several racehorses and enjoyed following races at Suffolk Downs.

William P. Resca

February 11, 1958 – December 23, 2023

Born and raised in Chelsea, the beloved son of the late Frederick L., Sr., and Ann (Crosby) Resca, Billy was a resident of Chelsea for most of his life and attended local schools.

He was married to Roberta L. (Hamlin) Resca and together they resided in Everett for the past 27 years. He worked as a professional truck driver, delivering wholesale produce and food items for Baldor and B & R Produce companies.

In his lifetime, Billy enjoyed playing Ice hockey and attending rock concerts. He also had a special fondness for his many great nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Roberta Resca of Everett and his stepson, Jonathan Siegel of Lowell. He was the dear brother of the late Frederick L. Resca, Jr,. who is survived by his wife, Rita of Reading, Marie Lindholm of No. Attleboro and her late husband, Arthur, James Resca and his wife, Laurie of No. Reading, and Stephen Resca of Leominster. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, many cherished grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family members and friends.

