Obituaries 12-14-2023

Mario Di Vasta

A Man of Strong Community Ties, a Social Butterfly With a Great Sense of Humor and the Life of the Party

Mario Di Vasta of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, Jacksonville, Florida and Gaeta, Italy passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 7.

The loving son of the late Nicola and Concetta (DeVellis) Di Vasta, he was the beloved husband of the late Maria (Colaruotolo) Di Vasta, devoted father of Lynda Di Vasta and Sylvia DiVasta, both of Chelsea, Anna Tejada of Maryland, and Mario V. DiVasta of Dedham; fond brother of Libera DeVellis and the late Benedetto and Vincenzo Di Vasta, Maria Teresa Solari and Anna Newell; adored grandfather of Anthony V. and Malcolm A. Norman, Yameli and Cristian Tejada, Ava Jeannette DiVasta and the late Savannah-Maria O’Neill and precious great grandfather of Alexander James Norman. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mario was a man of strong community ties as an active member of the Italian American Club, the Sons of Italy in Jacksonville, and the U.A.W. He spent most of his working career at General Motors and retired in 2008. Mario liked playing golf and tennis, Boston sports, Italian soccer, loved the beach, swimming, hiking, walking and the outdoors. He was a social butterfly with a great sense of humor and the life of the party. A game of tombola will never be the same without him!

Family and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home ~ North Shore Chapel, 10 Chestnut Street, Peabody on Friday, December 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. John the Baptist Parish, 17 Church Street, Peabody for a Funeral Mass honoring Mario’s life at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Mario being laid to rest with his wife at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. May they rest in peace.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

John L. Schultz, Jr.

June 28, 1946 – November 28, 2023

John L. Schultz, Jr. “Tikijon” passed away unexpectedly on November 28th in his home in St. Petersburg FL. He was 77 years of age. Born and raised in Scituate, he was the beloved son of the late John L., Sr. and Irene J. (Zaksheski) Schultz.

John attended schools in Scituate and graduated from Scituate High School in 1964. He also attended the University of Georgia and Curry College.

He was a longtime resident of St. Petersburg, FL and worked for many years as a Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer with the City of St. Petersburg. He retired 12 years ago. During the late 70’s, known as “Tikijon,” he worked as a bartender at the “Kapok Tree Inn” in Madeira Beach, FL .

In addition to his parents, John L. Sr. and Irene J., he was also predeceased by his brother, Paul A. Schultz, his aunts, and uncles: Bertha (Schultz) and Ronald P. Keswick, Helen (Zaksheski) and William Wilson, Chester and Charlotte Zaksheski and his cousin, Ronald P. Keswick.

John is survived by his son, Matthew Schultz of Oregon and his former wife, Donna, along with his cousins: Joan Wojciehowski, Thomas Wilson, Steve Wilson, Linda Wood, William Wilson, Jr., Peter Zaksheski, Andrea Jackowski, Patricia O’Donnell, Gregory Keswick and Matthew Keswick. John is also survived by his dear friends, Gregory and Fran Clarke of St. Petersburg.

John will be placed to rest together with his parents and brother in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Scituate. A Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Scituate will be celebrated for John on that date followed by his inurnment.

For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com

Donna M. Czerwinski

April 15, 1950 – December 11, 2023

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours for Donna M. (Ostler) Czerwinski in the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Thursday, December 14th from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will begin at the funeral home on Friday, December 15th at 9:30 a.m. immediately followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10:30 a.m.

Donna passed away on Monday, December 11th after a long illness in the peaceful surroundings of home with her loving and caring family at her side. She was 73 years of age and lived courageously with rheumatoid arthritis for many years.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was one of ten children of the late Donald W. and Gertrude “Trudy” (Foote) Ostler. A longtime resident of Chelsea, she attended St. Rose parochial school, graduated from Chelsea High Schoo, and attended some college. She was married to Joseph Czerwinski and raised a son and daughter. A resident of Malden for the last 32 years, Donna was passionately devoted to home, family and five grandchildren.

She also worked in the banking industry as an Administrative Assistant with Bank of America in Boston and retired in 2012.

In her lifetime, she enjoyed being a doting “Mimi’ to her grandchildren, working with her hands, making ceramic items and various arts and crafts.

In addition to her parents, Donna was also predeceased by her brothers; Warren, Kevin and Matthew Ostler, her only son-in-law, Donald Rubbicco, and she was recently predeceased by her brother-in-law, Robert Nolan and sister-in-law, Lorena Livoli.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Joseph Czerwinski; her loving children, Joseph Czerwinski, Jr. and his wife, Brenda of Everett and Linda Rubbicco of Topsfield. She was the cherished “Mimi” of Justin Johnson, Ryan Czerwinski, Colton, Chase, and Hadley Rubbicco and the dear sister of Patricia McCarthy and her husband, Vince of Nashua, NH, Charles Ostler and his wife, Karen of Providence Village, TX., Maureen Tamasiunas and her husband, Allan of Farmington, NH, Aileen Charles and her husband, Steven of Altoona, PA, Kathleen Nolan of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Lauretta Russo and her husband, John of Winter Park, FL. She is also survived by several extended family members and friends.

Should friends desire, contributions in Donna’s name may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 29 Crafts St. #100, Newton, MA 02458 https://www.arthritis.org/local-offices/ma or St. Jude Children›s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. www.StJude.org/Donate

For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com

Jorge Luis Zerquera

March 14, 1963 – November 17, 2023

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend graveside services for Jorge Luis Zerquera on Friday, December 15th at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett. Attendees are requested to meet at the cemetery chapel parking lot at 10:45 A.M.

Jorge passed away suddenly at the Milford Regional Medical Center on Friday, November 17th. He was 60 years of age.

Born in Malden and raised in Chelsea, he was the beloved son of the late Cipriano H. and Sahara (Novoa) Zerquera and he attended local Schools. As a young man, he enlisted in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. He returned to Chelsea and worked in various positions.

He settled in Miami in 1982 for several years and worked as an auto mechanic before returning to Massachusetts. He continued his college education and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a minor degree in language. He was proficient in four languages. He resided for the last several years in Norfolk and worked as general facilities maintenance worker as a welder and boiler, HVAC repair man.

In his lifetime, Jorge was an ardent Bruins fan and devout Catholic, lay minister and youth mentor.

In addition to his parents, Jorge was predeceased by his brothers, Alexander and Cipriano Zerquera. He is lovingly survived by his sister, Romilda Cristina “Tina” Zerquera of Chelsea and several of his cousins in Florida.

For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFH.com