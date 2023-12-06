News Chelsea Chamber of Commerce Santa on a Fire Truck And Holiday Event by Record Staff • December 6, 2023 • 0 Comments The Lemus-Moran family, enjoying its greeting from Santa and Mrs. Claus during The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus On A Fire Truck and Washington Park Holiday Event. Pictured with Santa and Mrs. Claus outside Central Fire Station before Santa’s tour of the city on a Chelsea Fire Truck are Firefighter Nick Bridge, Firefighter Moises Ventura, Firefighter Euclides Barahona, Firefighter Rony Gomez, Firefighter Victor Ortiz, Firefighter Keith Cameron, Firefighter Thiago DoNascimento, Lieutenant Mike Frazier, Lieutenant Mark Aliberti, Deputy Chief John Quatieri, Captain Chris Lehmann, and Deputy Chief Mike Masucci.