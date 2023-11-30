News Guest Speakers by Record Staff • November 30, 2023 • 0 Comments Staff members of BayCove in Chelsea were guest speakers at the monthly meeting of the Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore. Bridget Furlong, Cindy Rivera and Deanna Armenio spoke to Zonta members about the new housing units designed to provide stable housing to Chelsea women who have experienced homelessness, severe social circumstances and mental health challenges. Shown from left to right-Bridget Furlong, Specialized Case Manager, Lotus House, Deanna Armenio, Specialized Case Manager, Marigold House, Cindy Rivera, Program Director of the Marigold House.